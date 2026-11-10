San Jose Sharks Defeat New York Islanders in Shootout as Stenberg Ties NHL Rookie Lead

San Jose Sharks edged New York Islanders 4-3 in a shootout on Nov 9, 2026, thanks to Ivar Stenberg's winner and Yaroslav Askarov's stellar 30-save performance.

The San Jose Sharks secured a crucial victory against the New York Islanders in a grueling eight-round shootout at the SAP Center on Thursday, November 9, 2026. Rookie forward Ivar Stenberg delivered the decisive blow to lift the Sharks past their Eastern Conference rivals. This emotional win marks San Jose's fourth victory in their last eleven games, providing a vital spark for a team battling to salvage its postseason hopes.

Stenberg's performance extends his impressive start to the professional season. He is now tied for the lead in NHL rookie scoring with 12 points. His heroics in the shootout capped off a physically demanding contest that featured multiple scrums, scoreless overtime, and a masterful goaltending performance from Yaroslav Askarov. Askarov stopped all eight Islanders shootout attempts to preserve the win.

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Macklin Celebrini continued to dominate the ice despite not recording a point. The star forward finished with six shots on net and played 25 minutes and 40 seconds through three periods and overtime. Celebrini nearly did everything possible to secure the win, showcasing his two-way play and relentless energy. His presence on the line with Tyler Toffoli and Ty Dellandrea provided the offensive firepower the Sharks desperately needed.

The game was defined by intense physicality and emotional exchanges. Tensions erupted at the end of the second period after Islanders forward Kyle MacLean delivered a hard hit on Stenberg. The altercation sparked a series of scrums, including a fight between Barclay Goodrow and Mitchell Chaffee. Ty Dellandrea also dropped the gloves with MacLean, signaling the Sharks' refusal to back down.

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Violence continued in the third period when Victor Eklund buried Kiefer Sherwood into the boards. Sherwood responded by attacking Eklund, leading to a double minor penalty for Mason Marchment. Sharks captain Barclay Goodrow and Zack Ostapchuk drew two penalties on the kill, allowing San Jose to kill off the Islanders' power play. This sequence highlighted the team's willingness to stand up for each other in high-pressure moments.

Alexander Wennberg made a significant impact in his first game back in three weeks. The center missed the previous nine games with an upper-body injury sustained against the Toronto Maple Leafs. His return allowed Collin Graf to shift back to the wing, where he had played earlier in the season. Wennberg won five of his first eight faceoffs, helping the Sharks control 11 of 19 draws through two periods.

Wennberg also re-established his role as the net-front presence on the first power-play unit. Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky expressed excitement about his return, noting that the team missed his leadership. Wennberg's absence had a tangible negative effect, as the Sharks went 0-6-3 without him. They sank from fourth place in the Pacific Division to sixth, falling six points out of a playoff spot.

The Sharks started the game with a defensive focus, allowing Ben Hutton to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead early. Hutton capitalized on a breakdown in the Sharks' coverage to beat Askarov for his first goal of the season. However, San Jose quickly responded. Victor Eklund scored a power-play goal 1 minute and 11 seconds into the first period to tie the game. Tyler Toffoli ended his seven-game point drought with a goal at the 12:12 mark of the second period. Toffoli's goal leveled the score at 2-2 and ignited the home crowd.

Stenberg broke the tie later in the first period with his sixth goal of the season. He redirected a shot from Tyler Toffoli past Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin. The goal came after Ty Dellandrea directed a clearing attempt back into the offensive zone. Stenberg's efficiency continued throughout the game, contributing to a solid 5-on-5 effort.

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Yaroslav Askarov remained stalent throughout the contest, making 30 saves. He did not allow a single goal against Macklin Celebrini in the critical shootout round. His performance was vital after the Sharks had expended significant energy in the physical exchanges of the third period and overtime. Askarov's presence stabilized the netminding position during a tense affair.

This win is critical for the Sharks as they attempt to climb back into the playoff picture. They finished the previous regular season with a 7-4-1 record but ended four points out of a postseason spot. The team's struggle without Wennberg had nearly cost them another playoff appearance. Re-establishing their lineup depth was essential for their current push.

The Sharks will now turn their attention to facing Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. The team's resilience shown against the Islanders will be essential as they attempt to close the gap in the standings. With Wennberg re-establishing his rhythm and the defense showing improved cohesion, the Sharks hope this momentum carries them through the next series.

San Jose's penalty kill has shown improvement, going 8-for-17 on the kill over the last three games and the first two periods of this contest. However, their overall record suggests they still have work to do. The Sharks' ability to win tight games and stand up for themselves provides a foundation for future success. The emotional high from this victory may serve as a turning point for the remainder of the schedule.