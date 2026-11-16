Sharks beat Predators 4-2 to end Nashville's 7-game win streak

- Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith each had a goal and two assists as the San Jose Sharks snapped the Nashville Predators' seven-game win streak, 4-2 on Sunday night.

Smith opened the scoring with 7:35 left in the first period with his eighth goal of the season after a breakaway that left him all alone after Stenberg found him.

Graf made it 2-0 with 3:50 left in the first period with his third goal of the season and first in 11 games. Stenberg made it 3-0 at 4:45 of the second period with his third goal of the season, as Smith found him right in front for a tap-in while Saros had lost his stick.

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Nashville got on the board late in the second period when Hoglander scored his fifth of the season after San Jose wasn't able to clear the puck. Nashville cut the lead to 4-2 with 3:25 left to play on a power-play goal by Stamkos, his 12th of the season. The puck just sneaked inside the post and the goal was upheld after a review.

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