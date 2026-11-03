SharkNinja Unveils 2026 Holiday Ad Starring David Beckham, Kevin Hart, Tom Brady, And Aryna Sabalenka

SharkNinja releases its 2026 holiday commercial titled There's No Home Like a SharkNinja Home. The ad reunites David Beckham and Kevin Hart while adding Tom Brady and Aryna Sabalenka in a playful home invasion scenario.

SharkNinja officially released its 2026 holiday advertisement on November 3, 2026. The latest campaign reunites NFL legend Tom Brady and comedian Kevin Hart in a humorous new storyline. David Beckham and tennis star Aryna Sabalenka also join the star-studded cast. The spot aims to highlight the brand's kitchen and beauty devices during the holiday season. This release comes two years after Hart roasted Brady on Netflix.

The commercial is titled There's No Home Like a SharkNinja Home. It marks the first time the four celebrities appear together in a unified setting. Beckham and Hart play next-door neighbors with a playful rivalry. The narrative expands on their previous advertisements effectively. Viewers can expect a blend of humor and product demonstration.

Also read Vote 2026: Midterm election results for Florida, Georgia, local races for Nov. 3, 2026

The story begins with Beckham leaving Hart in charge of his house. Hart immediately takes advantage of the situation to host a gathering. He invites several friends over to enjoy the luxurious home. The comedian turns the residence into an unexpected holiday party spot. This setup creates a chaotic yet entertaining atmosphere for the viewers.

Hart wears Beckham's robe while preparing snacks with the Ninja Crispi Pro. He showcases the appliance's capabilities in a casual kitchen setting. Meanwhile, Tom Brady arrives and uses the Shark CryoGlow facial device. The former quarterback demonstrates the beauty gadget during his visit. This scene highlights the personal care aspect of the brand's offerings.

Advertisement

Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka also joins the gathering at Beckham's home. She uses the Ninja SLUSHi to make a frozen drink for the guests. Her presence adds a new dynamic to the celebrity interactions. The commercial places these specific appliances in a relatable holiday context. Each product is featured prominently during the social interaction.

Tom Brady and Kevin Hart's reunion follows their memorable exchange on screen. Hart made several jokes about Brady's football career and personal life during the roast. The former quarterback responded to the comedian's remarks in kind. The advertisement reunites them in a completely different and lighthearted context. Hart's house-sitting antics bring these celebrities together for the campaign.

The new installment introduces a storyline that brings several stars together. Sabalenka and Brady join Beckham's home for the holiday event. The commercial maintains the playful dynamic between Beckham and Hart. Their previous advertisements established this specific relationship with the audience. The new installment expands the narrative significantly for the 2026 season.

This campaign continues the successful format of the brand's recent efforts. The combination of humor and product demonstration remains central to the strategy. Viewers can expect more content featuring these specific personalities soon. The campaign targets families and holiday shoppers effectively. The release date allows for maximum visibility during the peak shopping season. The integration of high-profile athletes and entertainers boosts brand engagement. SharkNinja leverages the popularity of these stars to reach a wider audience. The 2026 holiday advertisement represents a significant marketing push. It connects product utility with the warmth of family gatherings. The strategic placement of devices ensures clear visibility for consumers. This approach aims to drive sales during the critical holiday period.