Shark Vacuums Beat Dyson in Daily Mail Test Lab Review

Daily Mail Test Lab and Lynsey Crombie rank cordless vacuums. Shark PowerPro wins, Gtech AirRAM2 is best budget. Dysons underperform in rigorous flooring tests.

Shark vacuums have secured the top spots in a rigorous independent evaluation of cordless cleaning appliances, outperforming the expensive Dyson lineup. The Daily Mail Test Lab conducted comprehensive assessments to determine which models offer the best value and cleaning efficacy for modern households.

Testing Methodology And Expert Analysis

Leading home expert Lynsey Crombie, widely recognized as the Queen of Clean for her two decades of professional experience, assisted the Test Lab team in evaluating eight popular stick cleaners. Crombie, a trusted voice on ITV's This Morning and Good Morning Britain, provided critical insights into the practical usability of each device during the testing process.

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The evaluation involved challenging each cordless vacuum cleaner to pick up twenty grams of a mixed debris sample comprising flour, sand, oats, and rice. This mixture mimics both fine and coarse household dust across different floor surfaces. Short pile and long pile carpet samples from Right Flooring London in Chiswick were used for the initial carpet tests.

Following the carpet assessment, the team repeated the exact same twenty-gram dirt test on a strip of wood-effect vinyl supplied by Factory Direct Flooring to evaluate performance on hard surfaces. The experts also introduced five grams of pet hair, sourced from clippings collected by Lola's Pet Salon in north-west London, to count the number of passes required for complete removal.

Additional stress tests included navigating awkward corners where dust accumulates and carrying each model up and down stairs to gauge physical strain. Every model received a score out of five for each specific test condition to ensure a granular assessment of capabilities.

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Key Performance Metrics And Scoring

The final rankings were derived from an analysis of key factors beyond simple suction power. The Test Lab measured run time, noise levels, the quantity of included attachments, and the ease of emptying and cleaning the machines. These metrics provide a holistic view of the ownership experience rather than just initial cleaning power.

Battery charging speed was also recorded for each unit, measuring the time required to go from empty to full charge. This data point is critical for users who need quick turnaround times between cleaning sessions. The price of each model was factored into the final score to determine true value for money.

Models were categorized into three distinct groups: standout buys that excel in performance and value, middle-of-the-road models that perform adequately, and don't-buy disappointments that fail to justify their cost. No brand paid for promotion or influenced the verdicts in any way.

Shark Models Dominate Rankings

The Shark PowerPro emerged as the overall champion, boasting the most impressive suction power and manoeuvrability. The device features FloorDetect technology, which senses the floor type and automatically adjusts the brush roll speed and suction power. This automation contributed to its success on both short and long pile carpets.

The Shark PowerPro beat more expensive cleaners hands down, making it an excellent value for money option. Its seamless swivel action allowed it to perform well on various surfaces, sucking up dirt on the first pass without ejecting flour and rice to the sides.

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Gtech secured the third position in the rankings and was awarded the title of best budget buy. With a lower recommended retail price, often well under £200 during sales events, the Gtech AirRAM2 offers a compelling alternative for cost-conscious consumers seeking reliable cleaning performance.

Comparison With Premium Competitors

The evaluation highlighted a significant performance gap between the Shark models and the Dyson lineup. While the source text notes the high-tech suction power of Dyson products, the test results indicate that these expensive units underperformed compared to the Shark competitors.

Prices for the tested models ranged from £239 to upwards of £600. The test aimed to discover which models justify the higher price tags and which simply do not deliver the expected results for the investment.

The findings suggest that consumers do not necessarily need to spend upwards of £600 to achieve excellent cleaning results. The Shark models proved that robust brush heads and high-tech suction can rival traditional corded models without the premium price point.

Daily Mail Test Lab invites readers to submit their product review wish lists via email to testlab@dailymail.com. The lab continues to provide independent verification of household appliance claims to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions.

For more detailed reviews and expert advice, consumers can refer to the Daily Mail Test Lab section or visit queenofclean.blog for Lynsey Crombie's cleaning tips and solutions.