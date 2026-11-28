Shark seen swimming in marsh at San Francisco's Crissy Field
A presumed leopard shark was seen swimming in Crissy Field Marsh in San Francisco.
A couple walking at San Francisco’s Crissy Field Tuesday afternoon came across an unusual sight: a shark swimming in a bayside marsh. Jodi Hernandez reports.
A couple walking at San Francisco's Crissy Field Tuesday afternoon came across an unusual sight: a shark swimming in a bayside marsh. Eric Machado and Jessica Liu were walking their dog next to Crissy Field Marsh when something in the water caught their attention.
"I said over to Eric, 'Whoa, that’s a big bird. Is that a bird?
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