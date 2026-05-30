Shark Attack Survivor Returns to Water for 10th Anniversary Swim; Expert Offers Safety Tips

Maria Korcsmaros, who survived a great white shark attack a decade ago, returned to Corona del Mar with supporters for a commemorative swim. Shark expert Chris Lowe provides safety advice for ocean goers.

Ten years ago, Maria Korcsmaros was swimming off the coast of Corona del Mar when a 10-foot juvenile great white shark attack ed her, nearly taking her life.

To mark the decade since that harrowing encounter, Korcsmaros returned to the same waters on Friday, May 29, 2026, accompanied by fellow shark attack survivor Steve Robles and other supporters. The group completed a swim at Corona del Mar State Beach in Newport Beach, celebrating survival and resilience. Korcsmaros reflected on the experience, stating that it is an honor to still be able to swim there and that fear should not dominate the activities one loves.

For her, swimming serves as therapy and a way to demonstrate that even after a traumatic event, it is possible to enjoy the ocean and the environment. While shark attacks are rare, recent sightings and incidents have raised public concern. Chris Lowe, director of the Shark Lab at California State University, Long Beach, emphasizes that the only way to completely prevent bites is to keep people out of the water, but that is not a realistic or desirable solution.

Instead, he offers practical safety tips to reduce risk. Lowe advises swimming in groups, as solitary individuals are statistically more likely to be bitten. He explains that sharks may mistake a lone swimmer for prey or feel threatened when their personal space is invaded. Swimming in a group makes it less likely for a shark to approach and deliver a warning bite.

Additionally, new data suggest that sharks are most active during dawn and dusk, so avoiding the water during these low-light periods can reduce the chance of mistaken identity. Murky water and red tide conditions also increase risk, as two recent bitten swimmers off Del Mar were in such environments. If a shark is spotted, Lowe recommends making eye contact and tracking the shark's movements to signal that it has been seen.

Turning a surfboard toward the shark or moving one's head can also communicate awareness. If the shark disappears, the first place to look is behind, as this is typical predator behavior for investigating something cautiously. Above all, Lowe advises against panicking, noting that many swimmers are unaware of nearby sharks and remain unharmed. Korcsmaros's swim serves as a powerful reminder that knowledge and preparation can help ocean enthusiasts coexist with sharks safely





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