Eldest daughter Shari Franke submits formal statement to Utah Board of Pardons and Parole, arguing three years is insufficient for Ruby Franke's rehabilitation before December 7 hearing.

Shari Franke has submitted a formal statement to the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole, urging officials to deny parole for her mother, Ruby Franke, ahead of a scheduled hearing on December 7. The eldest daughter of the former family vlogger argues that her mother has failed to take full accountability for the abuse inflicted on their children. Shari Franke emphasizes that Ruby Franke's current focus on blaming Jodi Hildebrandt prevents genuine healing and rehabilitation.

Core Details of the Parole Request

Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt pleaded guilty to four counts each of aggravated child abuse in February 2024. Both women received sentences of four consecutive terms of one to fifteen years, resulting in an effective sentencing range of four to thirty years. Under Utah's indeterminate sentencing system, the Board of Pardons and Parole determines the actual duration of incarceration within these statutory limits. Neither woman is eligible for release before serving a mandatory minimum of forty-eight months.

Also read Shari Franke Opposes Ruby Franke Parole Hearing December 7

Shari Franke's Opposition to Release

Shari Franke stated clearly that three years of incarceration is insufficient to address what she describes as a lifetime of harmful behavior. In her letter, she wrote that her mother likely believes she is sorry, but she does not believe that timeframe can repair a lifetime of hurt. Shari Franke asserts that Ruby Franke perceives her problems as starting and ending with her business relationship with Jodi Hildebrandt. She argues that until her mother acknowledges personal issues extending far beyond that relationship, she cannot fully heal.

Allegations of Broader Abuse History

The statement provided by Shari Franke to the parole board outlines allegations of abuse that predate the convictions for which Ruby Franke was sentenced. Shari Franke claims she witnessed Ruby beating her brother Chad during their childhood. She noted that the siblings previously discussed contacting child protective services regarding these incidents. Ruby Franke was not convicted based on these earlier allegations concerning her or Chad's childhoods. Shari Franke insists that recognizing this history is essential for her mother to demonstrate any real change.

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Personal Impact and Therapeutic Journey

Shari Franke describes the last time she spoke face-to-face with her mother approximately four years ago as the most stressful experience of her life. She recalled Ruby Franke telling her that speaking out publicly meant she was no longer part of the family. Consequently, Shari Franke was cut off from her siblings for about a year, which led to increasing worry and intervention. She called the police, contacted child protective services, and spoke with lawyers. She stated that both Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt evaded all of these interventions.

Next Steps and Hearing Procedures

Shari Franke will not attend the upcoming parole hearings in person. Instead, she submitted her comments via email to the board. Much of her statement focused on the lasting psychological effects of her childhood. She reported spending three years in therapy and continuing to experience nightmares at least weekly about being trapped and trying to save her siblings. She defined forgiveness as living a life unhindered by her mother's influence rather than reconciling with her.

Beliefs on Mother's Remorse and Danger

Shari Franke expressed a stark belief that her mother would have continued abusing the younger children had her brother not escaped in August 2023. She alleged that Ruby Franke would have killed her siblings without that intervention. This assertion reflects Shari Franke's personal belief rather than a finding by prosecutors or the court. She also questioned the depth of Ruby Franke's remorse, claiming her mother remained stoic and silent during initial interrogations. Shari Franke noted that Ruby only began talking and apologizing after learning that Jodi Hildebrandt had turned against her.