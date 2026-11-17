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Shari Franke released a statement ahead of the parole hearing for her mother, Ruby Franke, and Jodi Hildebrandt. The two were sentenced in February 2024 on four counts of aggravated child abuse, a second-degree felony.

Although the women were convicted of related child abuse charges, their cases will be reviewed separately, with Franke's case going first. The hearings will be held on December 7, 2026, at 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. in the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole's courtroom at the Utah State Correctional Facility.

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Shari said that she will be unable to attend their parole hearings, so she sent the following statement to the parole board by email: "It's been 4 years since I last talked face to face with Ruby. It was the most stressful experience of my life. She told me that through my speaking out against her publicly, I didn't want to be part of the family.

For the next year, I was cut off from all my siblings, but I couldn't shake the feeling that something terrible was happening. I want them to know I fought for them. I called the police, I called CPS, I spoke to lawyers. And Ruby and Jodi evaded all of them.

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I've had to struggle with what forgiveness means over the last 4 years. Maybe my definition is a little different than most. I will never accept Ruby's apology for what she has done. She has been a monster her entire adult life, and there's no way that's changed in 3 years.

She is not in prison for what she did to me or my brother Chad growing up, but she has never taken accountability for that. I was forced to watch and listen to her beat my brother Chad mercilessly, I would slide him tissues under the door for the bloody noses she gave him, and we would often talk together about calling CPS on our own mother. In her mind, all her problems started and ended with Jodi.

Until she realizes that is not the case, and acknowledges she has issues that go way beyond Jodi, I don't think she can fully heal. To me, forgiveness means I get to live my life in a way where I am not held back by Ruby. Every year, I am a little happier than the last. But I think I will forever have trauma around what Ruby has done to me and my siblings.

Even after being in therapy for 3 years, I continue to have nightmares at least weekly of being trapped back in Ruby's home, trying to save my siblings from her. But I try to live my life in a way where her voice in my head has no influence on the choices I make. Ruby would not have stopped what she was doing unless my brother had miraculously saved himself and my sister. Ruby would have killed them.

Even after she was arrested, she stayed stoic and silent in interrogations. Even so, she emptied all my siblings savings into a literal bag of cash to pay for her defense. She referred to us in her statement in court only as her "little chicks," like objects that obediently follow their leader. I believe she probably thinks she's sorry.

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To Jodi, my feelings are more simple. She has repeatedly tried to take back her plea deal, or shorten her prison sentence. She is not sorry, and she is one of the most dangerous people I know. When I had to do counseling with her, she made me feel small and insignificant.

She taught me to doubt myself, and judge others. She is a master manipulator who is good at reading social situations and can convey whatever she feels will build people's trust in her. My advice to her would be to follow her own teachings: be vulnerably humble, impeccably honest, and personally responsible. For the first time in our lives, my family is happy.

We are happy without Ruby. Even if she got out, I fear she would try to insert herself into our lives directly or adirectly, despite the tact she has a no contact order. For Jodi, she is a dangerous woman who shows no signs of genuine remorse or change. I would personally blame the state of Utah if she were released and did something like this again.

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