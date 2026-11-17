Shari Franke writes to parole board opposing Ruby Franke and Jodi Hilderbrandt December 7 release citing severe child abuse trauma and lack of remorse.

Ruby Franke and Jodi Hilderbrandt are scheduled to attend their first parole hearing s on December 7, marking a critical juncture in their legal aftermath following convictions for aggravated child abuse in Utah. Shari Franke, the eldest daughter of Ruby Franke, has publicly submitted a detailed statement to the parole board opposing their release, emphasizing the enduring trauma inflicted on her family over the past three years.

Parole Hearing Details and Legal Context

Ruby Franke and Jodi Hilderbrandt were incarcerated in February 2024 after pleading guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse. Despite sharing similar convictions, their cases will be reviewed separately by the parole board. The upcoming hearings on December 7 represent the first formal opportunity for these individuals to seek early release from prison.

Also read Husky-Utah Basketball Game Moved to December

Shari Franke noted that her mother was arrested nearly three years after the initial arrest of her family members, specifically referencing the timeline of events that led to public exposure. The abuse came to light when Ruby Franke's twelve-year-old son escaped from Hilderbrandt's home in 2022, revealing severe physical injuries including lacerations from duct tape and rope. Shari Franke stated she is unable to attend the hearings in person but communicated her stance through a lengthy email to the parole board.

Shari Franke's Statement on Abuse and Forgiveness

Shari Franke described her four-year separation from her mother as the most stressful experience of her life, particularly after their last face-to-face conversation. During that meeting, Ruby Franke claimed Shari no longer wanted to be part of the family due to her public speaking out against the abuse. Following this incident, Shari Franke reported being cut off from all her siblings, isolating her from the family unit while she processed the trauma.

Advertisement

She addressed the concept of forgiveness, stating she does not accept Ruby Franke's apology. Shari Franke wrote that Ruby Franke has been a monster her entire adult life and has never taken accountability for the abuse suffered by Shari and her brother Chad during their childhood. She recalled helping Chad call Child Protective Services by sliding tissues under his door after his nose was bloody, highlighting the long-standing nature of the abuse before Ruby Franke met Jodi Hilderbrandt.

Accusations Against Jodi Hilderbrandt

Shari Franke characterized Jodi Hilderbrandt as one of the most dangerous people she knows, accusing her of being a master manipulator who seeks to shorten her prison sentence. She argued that Ruby Franke blamed all her problems on Hilderbrandt, ignoring her own abusive tendencies that predated their friendship. Shari Franke claimed Ruby Franke emptied her siblings' savings into a bag of cash to pay for legal defense, treating her children as obedient objects.

Shari Franke detailed her psychological struggle, noting that even after three years of therapy, she suffers weekly nightmares about being trapped in her mother's home. She defined forgiveness for herself as living a life free from her mother's influence, a goal she said she achieves incrementally each year. She urged the parole board to deny parole, stating that three years cannot fix a lifetime of hurt caused by either woman.

Family Dynamics and Future Custody

Ruby Franke and her estranged husband, Kevin Franke, share six children, with Shari Franke and Chad being the only ones to remain in the public eye. While Ruby Franke and Jodi Hilderbrandt face parole hearings, Kevin Franke has assumed custody of the younger children. Shari Franke expressed fear that Ruby Franke would attempt to insert herself into their lives despite existing no-contact orders.

Advertisement

She concluded her statement by reiterating that Jodi Hilderbrandt shows no signs of genuine remorse or change. Shari Franke's email served as a formal opposition to the parole release, citing the lack of accountability and the persistent danger posed by both individuals to her family's well-being and safety.