Shari Franke urges Utah Board of Pardons and Parole to deny Ruby Franke's December 7 parole. She advocates for stronger child influencer laws following her family's abuse case.

Shari Franke has publicly urged the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole to deny parole for her mother, Ruby Franke, ahead of the scheduled hearing on December 7. The 23-year-old author and former child influencer stated that her family is only happy without her mother and expressed deep concern that Ruby Franke would attempt to re-enter their lives if released from prison. Shari Franke shared this official statement on Instagram, emphasizing her ongoing campaign to protect siblings and other children from the dangers of monetized family vlogging.

Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt Legal Background

Ruby Franke and former counselor Jodi Hildebrandt were arrested more than three years after the escape of one of Ruby Franke's children from Hildebrandt's home in Ivins, Utah. On August 30, 2023, Ruby Franke's then-12-year-old son escaped the home and sought help from a neighbor, where authorities discovered he was severely malnourished and injured. Another child was subsequently found at the same location in a similar condition, leading to the arrests of both women.

Also read Jodi Hildebrandt Parole Hearing Set for December 7, 2026

Both Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt later pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse involving two of Franke's children. In February 2024, they were sentenced to four consecutive prison terms of one to 15 years each. Under Utah law, the effective sentencing range for their convictions is four to 30 years in prison. Jodi Hildebrandt currently represents herself after filing for ineffective counsel with her previous attorney, while Newsweek reached out to Ruby Franke's legal team for comment by email.

8 Passengers and the Family Vlogging Industry

Ruby Franke and her then-husband, Kevin Franke, launched the YouTube channel 8 Passengers in 2015 to document daily life with their six children: Shari, Chad, Abby, Julie, Russell, and Eve. At its peak, the channel attracted millions of followers, turning family meals, vacations, schooling, and disciplinary conflicts into entertainment for a global audience. This massive visibility made the Frankes one of the most recognizable families in the family-vlogging industry, highlighting the lucrative nature of sharing private family moments online.

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Criticism of Ruby Franke's parenting methods grew significantly before the arrests. Viewers frequently questioned punishments documented on the channel, such as Chad Franke losing access to his bedroom and sleeping on a beanbag for months. Ruby Franke also faced backlash after discussing a decision not to bring a forgotten lunch to one of her younger children at school. At the time, the Frankes defended their actions, claiming these incidents had been taken out of context, but the scrutiny intensified as Ruby Franke became more involved with Jodi Hildebrandt.

Advocacy for Child Influencer Protections

Shari Franke has channeled her family's traumatic experience into a broader advocacy effort, focusing on the legal and ethical implications of child influencers. She authored the memoir The House of My Mother: A Daughter's Quest for Freedom, which was published in January 2025. In this book, she publicly recounts the dangers children face when parents build profitable online brands around their families, arguing for stricter regulations to safeguard minors involved in digital content creation.

Her advocacy challenges the central issue of family influencing, particularly regarding parental control over children's online presence and the associated income. Utah's H.B. 322 legislation seeks to address these gaps by creating financial protections for qualifying minors featured in monetized online content. The bill also provides legal remedies for individuals who were featured as children in such content, offering a path for those affected by exploitative vlogging practices.

Utah Board of Pardons and Parole Decision

The upcoming December 7 hearing before the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole is a critical juncture for the Franke family. Shari Franke sent a formal statement to the board urging them to keep her mother in prison, citing her fear of Ruby Franke disrupting the family's current stability. Newsweek contacted the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole, an attorney for Ruby Franke, Shari Franke, and other family members by email for additional comments regarding the parole proceedings and the potential impact on the family.

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Shari Franke's stance reflects a broader societal debate about the intersection of parental rights, children's labor laws, and digital media. While family vlogging has created significant wealth and fame for some channels, it has also raised alarms about child welfare and exploitation. The case of Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt has become a prominent example in this debate, illustrating the severe consequences that can arise when private family struggles are broadcast to millions without adequate safeguards.