Share Your Memories: Nostalgic Methods To Fix Video Game Discs

A user on Twitter shared a photo of a child blowing into an NES, SNES, or Sega Genesis, which was a common method to fix games during the 80s and 90s. Users shared their go-to methods to get a game to work, including blowing into the console, shaking it, playing it upside-down, and using wet rags to clean the metal connectors. Many also remembered using other methods, like sticking a matchbook inside the cartridge, rubbing alcohol and a q-tip, or even playing with the console upside-down.

NEWS TEXT: If you`ve been a fan of video games for a while, there are some rights of passage that you`ve no doubt experienced along the way.

That`s especially true if you, which were the standard way to play games during the 80`s and 90`s. That`s why when someone shared an old photo of a child blowing into an NES, SNES, or Sega Genesis, which was to blow into the cartridge and test it out until the game magically worked. They shared it with the caption, \"Who remembers blowing into the Nintendo games and tapping the console to get the it to work?

\", and many fans chimed in and shared their own go-to methods to get a game to work. It was an instant stroll down memory lane, and though most things are digital today, many still remember this as if it happened yesterday.by elaborating on the method, writing, \"You also had to push it all the way in, then wiggle it back out a hair sometimes.

\" They brought up several other methods to get a game to work or even the console at times, and you`ve at least tried one or two of these if you`re honest. They wrote, \"Wipe the game`s metal connectors with a wet rag. (Some swore spit worked better). Play with the console upside-down.

* Blow in the console. Shake out any debris. \" Even with all of those methods, we weren`t exactly the best at executing them directly, which was a topic brought up. \"shocked the kid isn`t using the harmonica method and drooling all over it like the rest of us desperate to get a game running\".

They then brought up the fact that there was a warning against blowing into the cartridge, writing, \"Me, the funny thing was there was actually a warning on the cartridge not to do it. Well, why the hell did it work then???

🤣🤣🤣\" They had to add something extra to the method to get his game to run, writing, \"I remember having to stick a matchbook slightly in with the cartridge to get it to play\".had a whole routine, writing, \"Rubbing alcohol and a q tip followed by the shirt covering it with the blow dry\"





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Video Games Nostalgia Gaming Memories Methods Fixing Disks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Phoenix Art Museum to offer nostalgic new exhibit highlighting vintage automotive posters and fashion‘Modern Treads: The Discount Tire Poster Collection’ will debut at the Phoenix Art Museum this June and will display more than a dozen oversized posters from Discount Tire’s collection.

Read more »

Pizza Hut brings back vintage vibes as franchisees embrace nostalgic makeoversDozens of Pizza Hut locations are bringing back 1980s and '90s décor, including checkerboard tables, red cups and Tiffany-style lamps in retro remodels.

Read more »

Retro Perfumes: A Nostalgic ResurgenceAudiences are reinvigorating the 1980s aesthetic with fragrances that recall the bold, opulent, and unapologetically feminine fragrances of the era.

Read more »

The Scarecrow Provides Closure to the Unsolved Mystery in Memories of MurderThe Scarecrow is a K-drama that reinterprets the Hwaesong serial murders case filmed after the real killer's confession. By focusing on the impact of the crimes, the joint partnership of the detectives, and the reasons why the perpetrator remained free, it offers a differentiated view and takes the experience of watching them one after the other to another level.

Read more »