SHARE PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Steady rain expected through early Tuesday for South-Central Texas

WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for South Texas. This is expected to be a long duration steady rain event. SAN ANTONIO — As steady rain continues throughout much of South Central Texas Sunday into the early week, we want to see your photos and videos capturing the downpour.

According to the National Weather Service, periods of light to moderate rain are expected to last through early Tuesday. Rainfall totals are expected to be in the 1 to 4 inch range with pockets of higher amounts up to 6 inches. Threat for flooding across most areas remains low however minor river/creek levels could rise. Be sure to avoid closed low water crossings and keep up with the latest closuresSoaking rainfall through much of the day.

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Pockets of moderate to heavy rain at times. Ponding on roadways likely. Temps in upper 50s to low 60s. Isolated areas of flooding possible.

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*Through Monday evening, a general 1-3" rain across most of the area. Pockets of 3-5+" likely in isolated locations.1 dead, 1 in grave condition after shootout with police at Alamo Ranch San Antonio police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the far West Side near Lone Star Parkway and Alamo Ranch Parkway. One person is dead, another is hospitalized in critical condition. No officers hurt.

A federal bankruptcy judge has stripped the Eastland family of control of Camp Mystic, installing two independent overseers as the camp faces a criminal probe and wrongful-death suits tied to the July 2025 flood.