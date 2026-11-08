US
Advertisement
United States News

SHARE PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Steady rain expected through early Tuesday for South-Central Texas

News4SA#251 in United States
SHARE PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Steady rain expected through early Tuesday for South-Central Texas
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Advertisement

WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for South Texas. This is expected to be a long duration steady rain event. SAN ANTONIO — As steady rain continues throughout much of South Central Texas Sunday into the early week, we want to see your photos and videos capturing the downpour.

According to the National Weather Service, periods of light to moderate rain are expected to last through early Tuesday. Rainfall totals are expected to be in the 1 to 4 inch range with pockets of higher amounts up to 6 inches. Threat for flooding across most areas remains low however minor river/creek levels could rise. Be sure to avoid closed low water crossings and keep up with the latest closuresSoaking rainfall through much of the day.

Also readTexas High School Football Season Ends; San Antonio Shootout and Stevens High School Assault Reported

Pockets of moderate to heavy rain at times. Ponding on roadways likely. Temps in upper 50s to low 60s. Isolated areas of flooding possible.

Advertisement

*Through Monday evening, a general 1-3" rain across most of the area. Pockets of 3-5+" likely in isolated locations.1 dead, 1 in grave condition after shootout with police at Alamo Ranch San Antonio police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the far West Side near Lone Star Parkway and Alamo Ranch Parkway. One person is dead, another is hospitalized in critical condition. No officers hurt.

A federal bankruptcy judge has stripped the Eastland family of control of Camp Mystic, installing two independent overseers as the camp faces a criminal probe and wrongful-death suits tied to the July 2025 flood.

News4SA#251 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement

More on United States News

See all

Texas hemp industry optimistic following election shakeup; San Antonio councilman looks to cannabis legalization

The Texas hemp industry is riding a post-election high as Tuesday’s results ushered in new state leaders who appear more friendly toward THC. At the same time, a San Antonio councilman is pushing the city to help make the case for legalization of cannabis, not just hemp.

ksatnews

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextTexas hemp industry optimistic following election shakeup; San Antonio councilman looks to cannabis legalization