Shaquille O'Neal Trolled Angel Reese With Her Own Celebration at LSU Game

Reese wasn't very fond of O'Neal doing her own celebration in front of her.

Oct 31, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese after missing a free throw against the Golden State Valkyries during the fourth quarter of game seven of the 2026 WNBA Finals at Chase Center.

Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It's been one week since the Golden State Valkyries hoisted their first WNBA Championship trophy, defeating the Atlanta Dream in seven games. It was a historical feat, as the Valkyries have only been a franchise for two seasons since being inducted as an expansion team in 2025. Down 2-1, Golden State rallied back to create one of the best Finals series in league history..

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Reese ripped off three consecutive double doubles to begin the series, but dwindled near the end. It was still a successful season for Reese, her first with Atlanta. She certainly racked up the awards, winning 2026 Defensive Player of the Year, along with being named to the All-Star, All-WNBA and All-Defensive teams. Her fiery, competitive nature came out during the Finals, but it was enough for social media to troll her for the remainder of the series.

Following their blowout 97-71 win in game three, Reese was seen screaming and celebrating towards the Valkyries. It doesn't look like Reese will live this one down anytime soon, as major celebrities are beginning to join in on the fun.with legendary NBA player and media member Shaquille O'Neal. It just so happened that O'Neal decided to do her 'too small' celebration in front of her, which drew tons of media attention. Reese obviously didn't look very amused after that.

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However, it's the territory that comes with being in the spotlight of the growing WNBA. Reese spent two seasons at LSU, winning a national championship in the process. After transferring following two years at Maryland, Reese's move to LSU to play under Kim Mulkey propelled her to become one of the top picks in the 2024 WNBA draft.

Reese averaged just under 21 points and 14.5 rebounds as a Tiger, becoming nationally recognized as one of the best two-way players in the nation. The year of their championship run, Reese averaged a whopping 23 points and 15.4 rebounds every night. Andrew Parsaud covers the WNBA, the Indiana Fever and Los Angeles Chargers for On SI. With a bachelor’s degree in digital journalism and media from Penn State, he also specializes in digital content creation.

Caitlin Clark and the Fever are now where his passion and expertise meet.