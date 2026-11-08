Shaquille O’Neal hits Angel Reese with all-time troll job at LSU vs Alabama game

Angel Reese will never stop being trolled from her own celebration.

Just before LSU fell, 31-13 to Alabama at Tiger Stadium, Reese was seen hanging out with her fellow LSU alumni,This is FRYING ME lmao. Look at Angel Reese’s reaction when Shaq hit her with the “too small” TEARS 😂😂Reese was filming O’Neal on the LSU sideline, and when she pointed the camera at him and told him to say something, he put his two fingers together and hit her with the “too small” celebration.

After he taunted her, Reese is heard in the video saying, “it’s okay, it’s okay,” and then jokingly forces her camera in his face, pretending to be taking a shot at the four-time NBA champion. The “too small” celebration has been thrown at Reese’s way since she did it in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.

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During the series, the Valkyries ended up getting the last laugh after the two teams went a full seven games, resulting inOnce the game was called, Warriors rookie sensation Yaxel Lendeborg, who was in attendance was seen running onto the court and started tauntingO’Neal went to LSU from 1989-1992 and was the National Player of the Year winniner for the 1991 season. Reese played two seasons at LSU, from 2022-2024. ZUMAPRESS.com