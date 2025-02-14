Shaquille O'Neal Drops F-Bombs on 'Inside the NBA' During Live Broadcast

Shaquille O'Neal lets loose a string of curse words on 'Inside the NBA', prompting laughter from his fellow panelists. The incident occurs during the halftime show of the Thunder-Timberwolves game and marks the show's final year on TNT before moving to ESPN/ABC.

Shaquille O'Neal, known for his unfiltered personality, continued his trend on Thursday's episode of 'Inside the NBA'. While walking back to the desk, O'Neal let loose a couple of curse words, eliciting laughter from his fellow panelists. This incident occurred during the halftime show of TNT 's broadcast of the Thunder-Timberwolves game, with the crew performing in front of a live audience. O'Neal's outburst followed a playful race against fellow panelist Charles Barkley .

'In the words of Marshawn Lynch, I'm tired as s--t, America,' O'Neal quipped. 'We getting fired anyway Ernie, f--k it!' This unscripted moment added another layer of humor to the show, which was held at Pier 48 in San Francisco ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend at Chase Center. Interestingly, Lynch, a former Raider and Cal star, was present on the set earlier that evening, receiving a warm welcome from the Bay Area crowd. This incident serves as a callback to a recurring bit on 'Inside the NBA'.The show, known for its insightful commentary and entertaining banter, is entering its final year on TNT before moving to ESPN/ABC next year. This transition is part of a licensing agreement reached between Turner Sports and Disney. Turner Sports will no longer broadcast NBA games after this season. This comes after the league secured new television rights deals with Disney-owned ESPN/ABC, NBC, and Prime Video last summer.





