Shaq has trouble getting past security in viral NBA Finals scene

It made for a lighthearted scene ahead of a pivotal Game 2.

If the Spurs had played defense on Shaquille O’Neal like security staffers did Friday night, they may have prevented that Lakers dynasty in the early 2000s.

O’Neal encountered some difficulties entering Frost Bank Center ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday night in San Antonio, although the Hall of Famer laughed it off. A video circulating on social media showed O’Neal, sporting a relaxed fit with a blue shirt and blue pajama pants, had to re-enter the metal detector for a second walkthrough.

Due to his 7-foot-1 stature, O’Neal had to duck under the top to get back to the other side, which elicited a chuckle from ESPN analyst Richards Jefferson. He eventually flashed a smile while the staffer took out the wand and scanned him, even making O’Neal turn around to truly make sure he had nothing on him.

It made for a lighthearted scene ahead of a pivotal Game 2, with the Knicks holding a 1-0 series lead after their 105-95 Game 1 win. This edition of the Finals is slightly different for O’Neal since he’s analyzing games under the ESPN umbrella, although still as part of the critically acclaimed “Inside the NBA” show.

Friday’s halftime show featured a spirited discussion between O’Neal and Charles Barkley discussing the slow start from Victor Wembanyama, Barkley mentioned how O’Neal’s first trip to the Finals in 1995 did not go well, with the Magic being swept by the Rockets. O’Neal is no stranger to San Antonio at this time of year both as a broadcaster and player, having battled the Spurs six times during his illustrious career.





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