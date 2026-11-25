Shappi Khorsandi demands ITV remove Mariella Frostrup after viewers complained about allegations of racism and bullying behavior involving AJ Odudu on I'm A Celebrity.

Comedian Shappi Khorsandi has issued a sharp condemnation of ITV following a controversy involving current contestant Mariella Frostrup. Khorsandi argues that the broadcaster should have removed Frostrup from the show immediately after she made comments described as racist towards co-star AJ Odudu.

The dispute stems from an incident during a Sunday episode where Frostrup accused Odudu of being aggressive. The exchange occurred during an argument regarding cooking arrangements in the camp, leading to significant backlash from viewers and industry professionals alike.

Also read ITV Warns Mariella Frostrup Over Offensive Remarks to AJ Odudu

Allegations of Racial Bias and Microaggressions

Khorsandi, who was the first person voted off in 2017, stated that Frostrup's remarks perpetuated harmful tropes about black women. She argued that describing Odudu as aggressive constitutes a racist microaggression, regardless of whether Frostrup was aware of the implication at the time.

The comedian expressed frustration that the network retained the footage for the broadcast. Khorsandi suggested that producers knew the clip would upset audiences and used it as a storyline rather than addressing the underlying behavior of the aggressor, whom she identified as Frostrup.

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She contrasted this handling with the case of YouTuber Jack Maynard, who was the first to be sent home over offensive online posts. Producers unearthed tweets written when he was sixteen, including rap lyrics containing the N-word, and removed him from the show immediately.

Production Response and Duty of Care

ITV has defended its handling of the situation by emphasizing its commitment to contestant welfare. A show spokesman confirmed that production monitors Camp 24/7 and intervenes if any participant uses inappropriate language or displays unacceptable behavior.

The network stated that they would speak to everyone involved if they felt a line had been crossed. This response follows over 800 viewer complaints about alleged bullying behavior, which were submitted to the media regulator. These complaints triggered formal discussions between the broadcaster and regulators regarding Frostrup's conduct.

Apologies and Emotional Impact on Contestants

On Tuesday's episode, Mariella Frostrup apologized directly to AJ Odudu for her previous comments. The apology came after Odudu explained that being labeled aggressive was a triggering experience for her.

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Odudu, who is 38 years old, accepted the apology but highlighted the emotional toll the incident took on her. Her disclosure brought attention to the psychological impact of reality television editing and the responsibility of networks in protecting participants from public scrutiny.

Public Reaction and Broader Industry Context

Khorsandi's online reaction has amplified calls for stricter accountability in reality TV. She asserted that removing Frostrup from the camp would have done the world a lot of good and set a precedent for how networks handle racial insensitivity.

The incident has reignited discussions about representation and respect in British media. As viewers continue to scrutinize the behavior of contestants, networks face increasing pressure to balance entertainment value with ethical standards and inclusive storytelling.