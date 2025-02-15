Shapiro's 'America's Team' Claim Sparks Outrage During Eagles Parade

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro ignited controversy during the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory parade by declaring the team 'America's Team,' drawing sharp criticism from fans and social media users.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro ignited a social media firestorm during the Philadelphia Eagles ' Super Bowl victory parade when he declared the Eagles 'America's Team.' His celebratory speech, delivered amidst the jubilant crowds, drew immediate backlash from critics who questioned his claim. Shapiro's assertion, amplified by a reposted Sports Illustrated article, sparked a wave of dissenting voices online.

Users pointed out the Dallas Cowboys' long-standing claim to the 'America's Team' moniker and the Eagles' lack of a Super Bowl victory in three decades. Others highlighted the Eagles' shared state with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team with a richer history and six Super Bowl championships compared to the Eagles' two. The criticisms extended to the length of Shapiro and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker's speeches, with some fans expressing their impatience and even booing Parker during her address.The controversy surrounding Shapiro's comments coincided with his legal battle against the former Trump administration. Shapiro sued to unfreeze federal funds, alleging the administration's decision jeopardized crucial Pennsylvania projects. He argued the funding freeze breached a contract between the federal government and the Commonwealth, impeding progress on initiatives aimed at environmental remediation, energy cost reduction, water quality improvement, and job creation in rural communities. Shapiro maintained his commitment to safeguarding Pennsylvania's interests and emphasized the need to uphold the legally mandated funding commitments. The Trump administration, however, dismissed Shapiro's lawsuit as an attempt to obstruct the 'will of the American people' and labeled it an extension of the 'left's resistance' against President Trump's agenda





