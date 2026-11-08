Shapiro Calls Hegseth Incompetent, Suggests Impeachment for Defense Secretary

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro criticizes Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's performance on Meet the Press, suggesting impeachment may be necessary for accountability.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro delivered a scathing assessment of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during a Sunday interview on NBC's Meet the Press, comparing the defense chief's leadership style to that of an immature child. Shapiro explicitly stated that Hegseth is acting like an eight-year-old playing with toy soldiers every day, a remark that highlights the growing political friction surrounding the current administration's handling of national defense. The Governor's comments were part of a broader discussion with host Kristen Welker about the need for significant accountability within the federal government.

Shapiro's Harsh Critique of Hegseth's Leadership

When asked directly by Welker whether he believed Secretary Hegseth should be impeached, Shapiro deferred the final decision to the legislative branch but offered his own unvarnished opinion. He described Hegseth as completely incompetent and argued that his actions are making America less safe rather than strengthening national security. Shapiro emphasized that while impeachment is a constitutional mechanism, there must be real questions asked and genuine accountability established for poor leadership.

Also read Rep. Clyburn Calls for Impeachment of Hegseth and Kennedy While Excluding President

The Governor suggested that Hegseth's conduct resembles the irresponsible behavior of a child, implying a lack of seriousness in his duties. He stated that if Congress determines that impeachment is the best approach to address these failures, then that is the path they should take. Shapiro's language was unusually direct for a sitting governor discussing a member of the federal cabinet, signaling deep dissatisfaction with the current defense leadership.

Growing Bipartisan Consensus on Hegseth's Tenure

Shapiro noted that the situation appears to be reaching a tipping point within the current Congress, with a growing consensus emerging among lawmakers. He observed that this shift in sentiment is not limited to Democrats but also includes Republicans who are currently in office. According to Shapiro, this bipartisan alignment suggests that Hegseth's time as defense secretary should be coming to an end, regardless of which party holds the majority.

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This observation underscores the political vulnerability of Secretary Hegseth, who has faced scrutiny from both sides of the aisle. The Governor indicated that the pressure to hold Hegseth accountable is building, driven by concerns over his competence and the potential risks he poses to national safety. The emerging consensus points to a widening gap between the administration and its critics in Congress.

Broader Implications for Presidential Accountability

The conversation also touched upon the wider issue of executive accountability, specifically regarding President Trump and his second term. Shapiro acknowledged the robust discussion within the Democratic Party about potentially impeaching the President, though he stopped short of confirming whether he believes impeachable offenses have been committed. He reiterated that such decisions are political tools reserved for Congress to determine.

Shapiro maintained that the principle of real accountability is paramount, whether it concerns the Secretary of War or the President himself. He emphasized that the Congress holds the authority to decide whether to pursue impeachment in either case. This stance reflects a cautious approach to constitutional mechanisms while still advocating for rigorous oversight of executive actions. The interview highlights the intense political climate surrounding the administration's key figures and the increasing demand for transparency and responsibility in government operations.