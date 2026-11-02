Shantel VanSanten Returns to FBI Season 9 as Special Agent Nina Chase

Shantel VanSanten reprises her role as Special Agent Nina Chase in the upcoming FBI Season 9 episode airing November 16 on CBS, marking her return after departing the series.

Shantel VanSanten is confirmed to return to the CBS crime drama FBI for its ninth season. The actress will reprise her role as Special Agent Nina Chase in the upcoming installment. This guest appearance marks a significant reunion for the long-running procedural series.

Nina Chase Guest Appearance Details

The return is scheduled for FBI season 9, episode 7, titled "Posterity." This specific episode will air on November 16. The announcement confirms that VanSanten will appear for only one episode. This brief return allows her character to reunite with her former on-screen partner.

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Reunion With John Boyd and Stuart Scola

VanSanten's character will share the screen with John Boyd. He will portray the character of Stuart Scola. This pairing represents the first reunion of the married couple Nina and Stuart Scola on screen in some time. The storyline focuses on their professional and personal history within the unit.

Production Credits and Creative Direction

The episode features a specific creative team behind the scenes. Milena Govich is credited as the director for this installment. The screenplay was written by Jake Tinker. Deadline reported these production details regarding the upcoming broadcast. These creators have been assigned to handle the character's return arc.

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Cast Departures and Series History

FBI has seen multiple cast changes since its inception. Several actors have departed the ensemble over the years. Notable former stars include Ebonée Noel, Sela Ward, and Katherine Renee Kane. Lisette Olivera, Roshawn Franklin, and Emily Alabi also left the show at various points.

Series Context and Future Broadcasts

Some departing actors were original cast members, while others joined later. Despite their different tenures, each left an impact on the show. FBI season 9 began airing less than a month ago on CBS. This current season continues to evolve with new storylines and returning favorites.