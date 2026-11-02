Shantel VanSanten Returns as Nina Chase in FBI Season 9 Episode 7

FBI star Shantel VanSansen reprises her role as Nina Chase in the upcoming Episode 7 Posterity on CBS airing November 16 to hunt a killer.

Shantel VanSanten is returning to the CBS procedural universe as agent Nina Chase for the ninth season of FBI. The character joins Stuart Scola, portrayed by John Boyd, for a high-stakes mission in Episode 7 titled Posterity. This episode is scheduled to air on CBS on November 16, bringing back a familiar dynamic from the network's popular franchise.

Nina Chase Returns to FBI Franchise

CBS is officially welcoming Nina Chase back to the flagship series in Season 9 for a new mission. Chase is set to partner with her domestic partner in the field to track down a Most Wanted criminal. The collaboration between the two agents marks a significant moment for fans of the spin-off series FBI: Most Wanted.

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It has been over a year since CBS closed down the other wings of the FBI franchise. While the main procedural series co-created by Dick Wolf remains strong in Season 9, the spin-offs FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International have been discontinued. A new CIA-themed series has taken the Monday night time slot that previously featured these two shows.

Despite having dedicated followings, financial reasons led to the disbanding of Dylan McDermott and Jesse Lee Soffer's respective teams in March. The shows gave their abrupt farewell to audiences in May, leaving many plot threads unresolved. However, the characters continue to exist within the broader narrative scope of the universe.

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Posterity Episode Investigates Influencer Murder

The upcoming episode centers on the investigation of a killer who murdered an online influencer. Fortunately for the bureau, one of the agency's cameras captured the suspect during the crime. This surveillance footage provides the primary evidence available to law enforcement at the start of the case.

CBS has released four new images from the episode that show the relationship between Chase and Scola in action. Their investigation takes them from the field office into an art museum with guns drawn. They are seen attempting to capture an imminent threat while working together in the field.

The agents are also shown questioning a suspect together in a workshop setting. The promotional material depicts them looking like a cohesive FBI pair ready for combat. Their mission is to track down the killer before he disappears again into the shadows.

Chase Expertise Cuts Off Criminal Escape

The bureau faces a limited window of time to apprehend the suspect before he evades capture once more. They will need to rely on Chase's specific expertise in handling crooks on the Most Wanted list to find him.

Chase's skills will be essential in analyzing the captured footage to identify the suspect's location. Her knowledge of fugitive behavior patterns will help the team cut off his potential escape routes. The success of the operation depends on her ability to predict the killer's next move.

Chase's relationship with FBI agent Stuart Scola gives her plenty of reason to keep crossing over into the main series. Their professional and personal connection provides a unique dynamic for the upcoming mission. This partnership allows them to tackle complex cases that require a specialized skill set.

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Production Details and Airing Schedule

Episode 7, Posterity, will air on CBS on November 16 at its scheduled time slot. The episode promises to deliver intense action and suspense as the team races against time. Viewers can expect a tight narrative that focuses on the investigative process and character dynamics.

The return of Nina Chase highlights the enduring connection between the various FBI series. It demonstrates how characters from disbanded spin-offs can still play vital roles in the main show. This crossover event offers fans a chance to see their favorite agents reunited on screen.

The investigation into the influencer's murder will test the limits of the FBI team. With the killer on the loose and only camera footage to guide them, the stakes are incredibly high. The episode will likely feature high-speed chases and tactical operations typical of the franchise.

CBS continues to expand the FBI universe by reintegrating characters from its former spin-offs. The decision to bring back Nina Chase for Season 9 is part of a strategy to maintain viewer engagement. This move ensures that the franchise remains relevant even as new shows take over time slots.

As the team prepares to hunt the killer, all eyes will be on Chase and Scola. Their partnership has proven effective in the past, and they are expected to perform well in this new challenge. The upcoming episode is poised to be a major highlight for fans of the series.