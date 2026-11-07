Shannon Rose Appointed as New Creative Director of Balenciaga

Shannon Rose has been named the new creative director of Balenciaga, marking a return to an edgier vision under Demna. The South London-born designer, known for her work with menswear and subcultural influences, joins the house after a previous collaboration with Demna as a menswear consultant. Rose begins her role on November 16.

. This appointment represents a welcome departure from the circulation of familiar names for these creative director roles and symbolizes a shift back to an edgier Balenciaga established by Demna.

She begins November 16. Rose was rumored to be up for the job when it became available after Demna’s departure to Gucci in 2025. And it’s a homecoming; when Demna was appointed to Balenciaga as creative director in 2015, he brought Rose on as a menswear consultant. In her three years working there, she helped to shape the look of his very distinctive vision.

Also read Martine Rose Is the New Creative Director of Balenciaga

Rose was born in South London in 1980 to a British Jamaican family. Her mother was a nurse and her father was an accountant. She spent her childhood around slightly older relatives deeply immersed in ’90s rave subcultures. The symbolically rich clothing choices shaped her early aesthetic way more than any Paris runway could.

She studied fashion design at Middlesex University, where she discovered an affinity with menswear. Rose began creating early, opening the small T-shirt line LMNOP with a friend in 2002. She launched her namesake label in 2007 and began showing under the umbrella of Lulu Kennedy’s fashion incubator program Fashion East in the early 2010s. That’s where she began gaining traction in niche fashion circles.

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With her own collection, Rose elevated her memories of clubs—and the clashes of the different tribes within them—for a fashion audience, offering revisions of those shiny shirts, baggy pants, and anoraks. She is known for subverting archetypal garments, distorting proportions, and invoking unconventional fabrics like satin and lace. Her work nods to subcultural heroes who used fashion to convey identity, like the Lo Lifes and Dapper Dan.

She can shrink a pair of pants just enough to be a little awkward and pair them with a sports jersey and loafers with ultra-extended toes in an ensemble that somehow makes total sense. Through her lens, the mundane becomes complex, thought-provoking, even extraordinary. Demna caught on to what Rose was doing and brought her on to develop Balenciaga menswear following his appointment in 2015.

She worked with him for three years and helped influence his highly recognizable men’s aesthetic, one that often featured the exaggerated shoulders, boxy cuts, and logo experimentation that she already favored. Her work at the luxury house brought attention to her own label, buoying its renown in fashion. She has since produced several high-profile collabs with brands like Nike, Supreme, and Clarks, and she counts Timothée Chalamet, Rihanna, and Hailey Bieber among her devotees.

Balenciaga is having a bit of an identity crisis. The couture house was founded by Cristóbal Balenciaga in 1917 in San Sebastián, Spain, and later reestablished in Paris in 1937. Often referred to as an “architect” of fashion rather than a designer, Cristóbal is remembered for a vision rooted in shape, volume, and silhouette. His creations were both sculptural and fluid, with iconic looks including the “tunic” and “sack” silhouettes.

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His legacy was carried on by Michel Goma, Alexander Wang, and most notably, Nicolas Ghesquière and Demna. In 2025, amid an industrywide reshuffling of creative directors, Balenciaga appointed Pierpaolo Piccioli to its helm, tasking him with interpreting the house’s legacy of sculptural elegance without alienating the streetwear superfans Demna courted. It was a difficult job; Piccioli left just 16 months later. Rose’s appointment shows that the house is looking to reignite some of Demna’s subversive edge.

But zooming out, her return is undeniably a celebratory one; she is beloved by fashion and streetwear fans alike. It feels in alignment with the excitement around . The current roster of creative directors at big luxury houses is mostly white and male; these are two women of color whose work has been quietly shaping the fashion landscape without always getting their due.