Independent candidate Shannon Long unseats incumbent Terry Johnson in Alamance County, NC, citing fractured community trust and opposition to 287(g) immigration enforcement agreements with ICE.

Independent candidate Shannon Long defeated incumbent Republican Sheriff Terry Johnson in Alamance County, North Carolina, marking a significant shift in local law enforcement leadership driven by community opposition to federal immigration cooperation. Long, a former sheriff's deputy and pastor, secured the victory by directly addressing the deep-seated fears and lack of trust within the county's growing Latino population regarding the office's enforcement practices.

Immigration Enforcement Drives Voter Outcry

The core of Long's successful campaign centered on the contentious relationship between the sheriff's office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Johnson had been one of the early adopters of the 287(g) program, which allows local deputies to enforce federal immigration laws. This cooperation became a primary obstacle for Long, who found that even his campaign van, labeled "sheriff," deterred potential conversations with Latino residents who felt oppressed and suppressed by the current administration.

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Shannon Long described a community where residents have been living in fear, feeling that they do not belong and lack a voice. This sentiment was so pervasive that it impacted basic civic engagement, with some residents afraid to call 911 or even go to work due to concerns about detention or profiling by law enforcement. Long argued that the fractured trust was the central issue, positioning his victory as a mandate to curtail aggressive cooperation with federal deportation efforts.

Demographic Shifts Reshape Political Landscape

Alamance County, a traditional Republican stronghold with a population of just under 200,000 residents, has undergone a dramatic demographic transformation that influenced the election outcome. Situated between Greensboro and the Research Triangle metropolitan area, which includes Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill, the county has become increasingly politically competitive as its diversity expands.

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The Hispanic population in Alamance County surged from 750 residents in the 1990 census to nearly 25,000 by the 2020 census. This growth has altered the political dynamics, challenging the status quo maintained by Sheriff Terry Johnson, who was first elected in 2002. The changing demographics have empowered activists and voters to challenge long-standing policies, leading to a reevaluation of how law enforcement interacts with minority communities.

Historical Context of Policing Allegations

Johnson's tenure has been marked by persistent allegations of racial profiling and unjust policing, contributing to the county's moniker "No Chance Alamance." Seneca Rogers, a school board member, highlighted the perceived lack of political representation and the sense of injustice felt by Black and Latino residents. These historical grievances were compounded by a Justice Department lawsuit over a decade ago, which ended in a settlement regarding profiling allegations that Johnson denied.

Despite Johnson's insistence that he welcomes lawful immigrants and always followed the law, community organizer Leslie Arevalo and other activists described an environment where non-white residents felt disproportionately targeted during traffic stops and detentions. The accumulated weight of these experiences created a volatile political atmosphere where the sheriff's record on immigration enforcement became a focal point for voter dissatisfaction.

National Implications for Sheriffs and ICE Pacts

The defeat of Terry Johnson is part of a broader national trend where sheriffs facing challenges to their cooperation with ICE are encountering unexpected resistance from voters. Long is among a small group of sheriffs around the country ousted by challengers critical of their alignment with the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. While only a smattering of such defeats has occurred, it signals potential trouble for other sheriffs who are seen as active participants in federal deportation strategies.

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The 287(g) agreements remain a cornerstone of the administration's immigration enforcement efforts, with over 2,700 such pacts currently in place with state and local agencies. These agreements have deputized more than 29,000 local law officers and resulted in over 6,600 arrests in July alone, accounting for approximately 15% of all ICE arrests. The analysis of approximately 250 elections reviewed by The Associated Press identified races in Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, and Wisconsin where ICE pacts played a role in a candidate's defeat.

Future of Law Enforcement and Immigration Policy

As Shannon Long prepares to take office as the county's first Black sheriff, the focus shifts to how he will implement his campaign promises to reduce cooperation with ICE. The administration continues to rely on these cooperative pacts to boost arrest numbers, despite a one-time infusion of $75 billion from Congress and the hiring of about 12,000 new officers. The tension between local law enforcement autonomy and federal immigration priorities remains unresolved.

While Johnson attributed his loss to his long tenure and the broader national political environment, including Democratic gains in North Carolina, activists maintain that the specific issue of immigration enforcement was decisive. Republican state Senator Amy Galey defended Johnson's record, citing improvements in training and mental health services, but the victory for Long underscores a growing demand for law enforcement models that prioritize community trust over federal mandates.