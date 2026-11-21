Real Housewives star Shannon Beador reveals her dog Archie has died from brain cancer, sharing emotional tributes and details of his final days with family.

Shannon Beador, the 62-year-old star of Real Housewives of Orange County, has announced the death of her beloved dog, Archie, who passed away just five days after the season finale party was filmed.

The heartbreaking update was shared by Beador via a lengthy Instagram caption on Thursday, March 14. She explained that the loss has been incredibly difficult to process, especially as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, a time that highlights the significant void Archie left in her household.

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Archie died in May after a prolonged battle with brain cancer, a condition diagnosed in early May following multiple seizures. Beador had previously shared the diagnosis on May 5, stating that her heart ached for her pet and vowing to do everything possible to help him fight the disease.

The reality television personality revealed that Archie had been hospitalized during his final days, where he was heavily sedated by the medical team. She noted that the drugs were so strong he could not even stand up, prompting the family to take him off all medication to prioritize his comfort.

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Beador described Archie's last day as being filled with his favorite activities, including visiting the beach and sitting in the park. He was able to eat every type of food he loved, finding simple joy in his final moments despite his declining health.

Shannon expressed deep gratitude that her daughter, Stella, was able to return home from Paris specifically to say her goodbyes. She described Archie not just as a pet, but as her constant comfort, protector, and best friend for the last ten years.

In her tribute, Beador wrote that Archie was truly the real man in her life, offering unconditional love through every good time and heartache. She emphasized that he never judged her and remained by her side through all of life's highs and lows.

The loss follows a series of health challenges for the dog, including a separate incident where Archie was bitten by another dog during a walk. Beador had shared images of his injured nose on June 10, noting the attack occurred while the other dog was on an enclosed patio.

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Beador thanked her followers for their well-wishes and support during this difficult time. She acknowledged that while her posts are often fun and silly, sharing this serious update was important to honor Archie's memory.

The announcement has resonated with fans who have experienced similar losses, fostering a community of support for the reality star. Her open sharing of grief highlights the deep bond between pet owners and their animals.

As Beador navigates this period of mourning, the outpouring of support has helped her cope with the sudden loss. Her story serves as a poignant reminder of the loyalty and companionship dogs provide throughout our lives.