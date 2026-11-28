An exhibition, 'Virgil Abloh: The Codes,' comes to New York's The Shed in December.

Shannon Abloh and her two children, Lowe, 13, and Grey, 10, usually mark the birthday of her late husband, the designer , at their home in Chicago.

They order cupcakes from Virgil’s favorite local bakery—his preferred flavor: vanilla with vanilla frosting. They talk about their memories and write them down in a notebook.his death five years ago. But if anything, his life and mission—to create a startling new vocabulary for fashion that speaks to those who have too often been sidelined—only seems more radical now. And on today of all days she feels permission to talk about him.

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“I think it was a nod from him,” she tells me when I appear at the house on his birthday, September 30 . “It was a sign; it was him saying, ‘It’s okay. You can do this. You are the one to talk about me.