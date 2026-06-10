Shannen Doherty's Malibu Estate Sells for $7.65 Million Nearly Two Years After Actress's Death

The late actress Shannen Doherty's Malibu home has been sold for $7.65 million. The property, first listed in August 2025 and repeatedly reduced in price, was handled by agent Chris Cortazzo, who noted the proceeds benefit Doherty's mother and estate. The five-bedroom mansion, bought by Doherty in 2004 and renovated after the 2018 Woolsey Fire, offers 5,400 square feet of living space with ocean views, a pool, guest house, and a design focused on natural light and serenity.

The Malibu estate of the late actress Shannen Doherty has been sold for $7.65 million, nearly two years after her death. The property was first listed in August 2025 at $9.5 million, underwent several price reductions, and was relisted in March at $8.25 million before reaching this final sale price.

Real estate agent Chris Cortazzo of Compass, who held the listing, confirmed that the proceeds will go to Doherty's mother, Rosa, and her estate. Doherty, known for her roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed, purchased the five-bedroom, 5,400-square-foot mansion in 2004 for $2.56 million and lived there until her passing in July 2024 after a long battle with cancer.

The home, completely renovated in 2018 following the Woolsey Fire, features breathtaking Pacific Ocean views, abundant natural light, and a serene, private setting surrounded by mature greenery. Highlights include an open-concept living and dining area with light wooden floors and exposed ceiling beams, a kitchen with a central island and modern lighting, a primary suite opening to the pool area, a detached guest house, and a second-level deck with a glass railing.

The backyard offers a rectangular pool, a wooden patio with lounge chairs, and lush lawns. According to the listing, the estate on one of Malibu's most desirable streets blends modernism with rustic refinement, emphasizing flow, function, and tranquility. Cortazzo, a close friend of Doherty, previously remarked that for a notable figure, the home becomes a sanctuary. Doherty died on July 13, 2024, surrounded by family and her dog, Bowie.

Her publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed the news and requested privacy for the grieving family





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Shannen Doherty Malibu Estate Real Estate Sale Beverly Hills 90210 Charmed Cancer Chris Cortazzo Compass Woolsey Fire Property Renovation Celebrity Home

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