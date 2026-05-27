Shank attack in jail sends corrections officer to hospital: Mobile County Sheriff's Office

According to the Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, an inmate assaulted a corrections officer with a shank.The officer was transported to th

According to the Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, an inmate assaulted a corrections officer with a shank. Amazing America 250: Arlington Ladies ensure no service member is buried alone On the rolling green hills of Arlington National Cemetery, a group of volunteers makes sure no service member is laid to rest alone.

Some states have increased taxes on high-income earners in recent years to raise more revenue for public services, sparking debate over economic impact. An illegal immigrant from Mexico was indicated in connection with a rollover crash that killed her 9-year-old daughter and hurt three other children. NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor SPC Tracy Laramore who served in the U.S. Army.

He lost his life in Iraq. He was from Okaloosa County. A new study warns the clock is ticking for New Orleans and coastal Louisiana amid rising sea levels, and the authors urge officials to begin planning for future resettlements to avoid future crisis displacement.





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