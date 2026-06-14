Shania Twain Recalls Traumatic Childhood After Violent Upbringing with Stepfather

Shania Twain has opened up about her difficult childhood, growing up in poverty in Canada with four siblings, her mum Sharon and stepdad Jerry. She experienced a violent upbringing, with her stepfather Jerry beating her mother unconscious and sexually abusing her. Shania has been candid about her childhood trauma and how it has affected her life. She is currently supporting Harry on all 12 of his Wembley shows and has been reflecting on her childhood trauma. Shania has been trying to take responsibility, ownership, of herself, and she has gone with nude photography for her album cover as a way to deal with the horrible things her stepfather put her through when she was a child. She wants to start loving herself in her own skin and really embracing that and not being embarrassed of it or shy of it.

Shania Twain has recalled her traumatic childhood after experiencing a violent upbringing with her stepfather Jerry Twain. The hitmaker, 60, has been candid about her difficult childhood, growing up in poverty in Canada with four siblings, her mum Sharon and stepdad Jerry.

When Shania was just 11-years-old Jerry beat Sharon unconscious and then repeatedly plunged her head down the toilet. Shania then smashed a chair across his back, and he hit back by punching her in the jaw. Jerry would also make Shania walk around the house topless and sexually abused her. Reflecting on her childhood trauma, she said there were moments when she realised she would never allow herself to be in a violent relationship.

Shania was already establishing her own shield and confidence in defending herself, and she was watching a mother who didn't do that for herself. She was not going to be her mother, and she tried to protect her by breaking the cycle herself.

Shania began her career from a young age, singing in bars after last orders, but she didn't enjoy being a performer and was very aware of how much skin she showed in case the men watching didn't realise how young she was. After graduating from high school in 1983, tragedy struck when she received a phone call revealing her parents had been killed in a collision with a logging truck on an Ontario highway.

Shania opened up about the lasting trauma of the abuse, explaining how being fondled as a child by her stepfather made her embarrassed of her body. She is trying to embrace her body, which is why she posed nude for the album cover. Shania said it's time to start loving herself in her own skin and really embracing that and not being embarrassed of it or shy of it. This is who she is.

The star also said that loving who you are is a statement of self-confidence that she's grown into more over the last few years. She is responsible for the decisions she makes, for what she says, for what she does, and she is the boss of herself. Shania is currently supporting Harry on all 12 of his Wembley shows, and she began her career from as young as eight, when she would sing in bars after last orders.

Her mother would put her on stage for the midnight set because minors weren't allowed to perform while alcohol was being served. Shania was stuck in places she didn't want to be, smoke-filled bars, strippers coming off stage, and she was very vulnerable. She said she tried to protect her mother, but the only thing she really could do was break the cycle herself.

Shania is trying to take responsibility, ownership, of herself, and she went with nude photography for her album cover as a way to deal with the horrible things her stepfather put her through when she was a child. She said it's really about saying she was abused as a kid, and she wants to start loving herself in her own skin and really embracing that and not being embarrassed of it or shy of it.

This is who she is, and she is the boss of herself, responsible for the decisions she makes, for what she says, for what she does. It's a statement of self-confidence that she's grown into more over the last few years





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Shania Twain Traumatic Childhood Violent Upbringing Stepfather Abuse Self-Confidence

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