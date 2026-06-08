Shania Twain Performs Intimate London Pub Gig Amid Upcoming Album and Biopic News

Shania Twain played a small London pub ahead of her Wembley dates with Harry Styles, promoting her new album Little Miss Twain. Simultaneously, a Sony Pictures biopic about her life, directed by Leah McKendrick, is in development. The news arrives as the veteran artist continues to draw public attention, both for her music and her transformed appearance at a recent awards ceremony.

Shania Twain delighted fans with an intimate performance for just 200 attendees at the Shacklewell Arms pub in east London this weekend. The 60-year-old singer performed many of her biggest hits ahead of her upcoming appearance at Harry Styles ' Wembley shows.

The pub gig was part of promotional activities for her seventh studio album, Little Miss Twain, set for release on July 24. During the show, Twain explained that the new album reflects her life phases before securing a recording contract, saying, 'I was playing in bars from the age of eight years old until I was in my late 20s. Little Miss Twain was just trying to become a recording artist.

' The setlist featured classic hits such as That Don't Impress Me Much and You're Still The One, along with covers of The Gambler and Cotton Eye Joe, plus the new single Dirty Rosie from the upcoming album. News also broke that Twain's life and career will be adapted into a feature film by Sony Pictures.

According to Deadline, the biopic will be directed and scripted by Leah McKendrick, known for Netflix's upcoming Voicemails for Isabelle and the 2023 film Scrambled. Shania Twain is slated to co-produce the project alongside Amie Karp, who produced recent Ghostbusters installments. The development of a biopic follows the massive success of the Michael Jackson biopic, which has grossed over $800 million globally, signaling a renewed interest in musical artist retrospectives.

Twain's stature in music history is substantial; she is regarded as one of the greatest country artists and among the best-selling musicians worldwide. Her breakthrough came with the 1995 album The Woman in Me, which included her first major hit Any Man of Mine. Over a career spanning more than three decades, she has released six studio albums, sold over 100 million records, and earned seven Billboard number-one singles.

She is a five-time Grammy winner, including Best Contemporary Country Album for The Woman in Me and Best Female Country Vocal Performance for You're Still The One, though her last nomination was in 2005. Meanwhile, Twain recently attracted attention for her appearance at the 2026 ACM Awards in May, where she hosted the event. Her look sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans commenting that she appeared 'unrecognizable' and comparing her to other celebrities who have undergone noticeable changes.

Others praised the work but noted she no longer resembled her former self. The awards show featured performances by Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, and others





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