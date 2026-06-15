Shania Twain opens up about the 'very unhealthy things' she did to lose weight

Shania Twain is getting candid about the toll menopause took on her body.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Shania Twain attends Universal Music Group's GRAMMY after party at Nya Studios on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Shania Twain performs during the opening ceremony on Day One of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The 60-year-old singer was unprepared for the ways in which her body was going to change as she aged.

“In menopause you lose control of your body,” she told“So all of a sudden I’m bloating and I’m definitely not in control. I can’t just lose five pounds. ” Singer Shania Twain performs with No Doubt and Sting during halftime of Super Bowl XXXVII between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders on January 26, 2003 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. She admitted she didn’t even like to look at herself anymore.

“I stopped looking at myself in the mirror. I hated my body. I’m, like, ‘Oh, I cannot stand this changing body. ’ But that was so unhealthy.

Who cannot look at themselves in the mirror? ” she said. GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: Shania Twain performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2024 in Glastonbury, England. Founded by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury Festival features around 3,000 performances across over 80 stages.

Renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and iconic Pyramid Stage, the festival offers a diverse lineup of music and arts, embodying a spirit of community, creativity, and environmental consciousness. To combat the change, the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman! ” singer removed fats and sugars from her diet and exercised vigorously.

“I was doing very unhealthy things,” she admitted. “And I was working my body more than I was feeding it, to keep up with the strain. ” Her regimen exasperated her thigh injury and harmed her recovery, which forced the Grammy winner to realize what she was doing to herself.

“I was malnourished to be thinner,” she admitted. Today, Twain is kinder to herself and her body.

“Now I’m, like, bring on the mirrors, I’m going to look at myself all day long! ” she said.

“Menopause has been very good for me because I’ve learnt that some things you cannot control. ”A teenage girl died after being pulled from the water at Lake Sammamish State Park on Sunday, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue. Eastside Fire & Rescue said itIn July 2025, President Donald Trump signed the Big Beautiful Bill into law.

It’s estimated to cut federal Medicaid spending by $1 trillion over the next decadeHuman skeletal bones found inside a sleeping bag in a remote section of a Washington park nearly three decades ago were identified as a missing Hawaii man. A military aircraft crashed near Rimrock Lake on Saturday, sparking a wildfire that prompted a response from local and federal firefighting agencies.

Seattle is just hours away from its first FIFA World Cup match, with the city preparing for what officials expect will be a massive game-day surge.





komonews / 🏆 272. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shania Twain reveals she became malnourished due to unhealthy weight loss tactics during menopauseThe 60-year-old singer opened up about her past struggles with body image, admitting she stopped looking at herself in the mirror and resorted to extreme measures that left her malnourished and injured during her 2019 Las Vegas residency. She now embraces menopause and aging, focusing on self-acceptance and health over appearance.

Read more »

Shania Twain Reveals Struggle with 'Unhealthy' Weight Loss and Body Image During MenopauseSinger Shania Twain discusses her personal experience with body image, malnutrition, and an on-stage injury during her Las Vegas residency, all linked to extreme weight loss attempts during menopause. She details her journey toward accepting her changing body and embracing aging.

Read more »

Country star Ella Langley goes mega-viral with impressive cover of classic Shania Twain song.Ella Langley's TikTok cover of Shania Twain's 'You're Still the One' goes viral with over three million views and a response from Twain herself.

Read more »

Shania Twain Addresses Past Health Issues and Body ConfidenceShania Twain, a former model and singer, admits to struggling with body confidence in the past, likening herself to 'a bodybuilder' and sharing memories of being sexually molested. She now credits 'menopause' and learning to accept that some things are out of her control for her more positive mindset. Twain advises others to focus on their own progress rather than comparing themselves to others, stating that referencing yourself to others is 'dangerous.'

Read more »