Shanghai Kelly's: A San Francisco Dive Bar With 40 Years of Character

Dive into the history of Shanghai Kelly’s, a beloved San Francisco bar known for its unique “customers of the month” photos and classic cocktails. This article explores the bar's history, its traditional offerings, and the heartwarming stories behind its enduring popularity.

There’s a fine line between a dive and a neighborhood bar, and Shanghai Kelly’s has toed it in Russian Hill for the past 40 years. I’ve walked past the corner of Polk Street and Broadway countless times, but had never actually been inside until recently. The walls are covered top to bottom with tchotchkes and memorabilia, most notably framed photos of random people’s heads superimposed onto meme-like scenes of baseball stadiums, swanky lounges or television show references.

These are the bar’s “customers of the month,” whom the Shanghai Kelly’s staff selects each month. My favorite was one of two female customers who were added onto a promo shot for the sitcom “2 Broke Girls,” which was instead dubbed “2 Polk Girls.” Bar owner Mark Jennings said that he came up with the idea in 2009, and that the criteria is pretty simple. “If you came in here, if you moved in the neighborhood, were a regular, and you were really nice to the bartenders, and you were consistent in your drinking, and tipped well,” he said. At this point, they have around 200 honored patrons. “People are very proud,” he said with a chuckle. “I've had teary-eyed mothers here so proud of their daughters.” Jennings opened the bar with his former business partner, Steve Grealish, in 1985. His current business partner is Brian Gates. It was Grealish, who was a sailor, who proposed the name of the bar, with its roots in San Francisco history. For those who don’t know, James “Shanghai” Kelly owned a San Francisco tavern and boarding house in the latter half of the 19th century. He was notorious for “crimping” — also known as “Shanghaiing” — drinkers, or drugging able-bodied men in the guise of a free drink and then taken aboard merchant ships while unconscious. By the time they woke up, they had no choice but to work on the ship until they reached their destination — Shanghai. This was done because captains at the time had trouble finding crew members for this voyage, and Kelly supposedly made quite a career of it. Jennings used to have a historical photo of Kearney and Clay streets, where Kelly’s boarding house was purported to be. But he had to take it down after years of wear and tear, especially when people used to be able to smoke in the bar. “It was a great story,” he said. Visitors to Shanghai Kelly’s today don’t need to worry about getting crimped. Jennings said the bar keeps things as simple as possible. “We have a jukebox. We give you a good-priced drink, and a bartender,” he said. “With that, only those three things, we've drawn people in for 40 years.” It’s hard to argue with that, but of course, a good-priced drink has to also be a good drink. Shanghai Kelly’s isn’t offering anything complicated; its cocktail list is as straightforward as it gets. But I wanted to know what would be a good representation of what Shanghai Kelly’s offers customers on a regular basis. So I asked Johnny Jennings, Mark Jennings’ son and a bartender at the establishment, what he would pick. The younger Jennings chose a “classic tequila paloma,” but with the bar’s spin on it, “it's very much dive bar a la mode.” A classic Paloma is made with tequila, lime juice, and grapefruit soda, and served over ice. Jennings’ version consisted of blanco tequila, grapefruit juice and 7UP. Unlike drinks at most of the San Francisco bars I’ve written about, Johnny Jennings insisted on eyeballing the measurements, as it makes it easier for him to churn out the drinks when it gets busy. He said it was unlikely they had a jigger — the measuring tool for cocktails — anywhere in the building. I’ve only had to free-pour one other time for this column, and it was a nerve-wracking experience under the watchful eye of Jonny Raglin, the owner of Comstock Saloon, making a pisco punch. But I felt more at ease in this situation, either from the simplicity of the drink itself or from the relaxed vibe of being at a local watering hole. To make a Shanghai Kelly’s paloma, ice is first poured into a Collins glass. Tequila is then poured into a metal shaker over ice, with a four-second count, followed by a “big old splash” of grapefruit juice. Shaken just long enough to get cold, the mixture is strained into the glass and topped off with 7UP from a soda gun. Garnished with a lime wedge, the whole process was over in about 2 second





