Shanghai Introduces World's First Wind-Powered Underwater Data Center

The facility is designed to withstand underwater pressure and maintain a controlled environment. Engineers are confident that this project will solve the key issues of electricity, cooling, and land use in the data center industry. Previous experiments with underwater data centers have shown promising results, including reduced energy consumption and no adverse environmental effects. However, the long-term implications of operating underwater data centers are still unclear. Experts will continue to monitor the new facility for any potential issues with corrosion, durability, and maintenance.

Shanghai Hailanyun Technology has introduced a revolutionary underwater data center powered by wind turbines. Located off the coast of Shanghai's Lin-gang Special Area, the facility sits at a depth of 32 feet and is surrounded by over 50 turbines.

The 2,000-server data center operates at 24 megawatts and uses minimal fresh water for cooling, which is expected to reduce energy use by up to 40%. This project aims to address the critical concerns of electricity, cooling, and land use in the data center industry. Instead of using land for data centers, which often require large spaces for servers, cooling systems, and power infrastructure, this underwater facility takes up minimal land space despite being in a densely populated area.

As a result, the project is expected to cut carbon emissions by the equivalent of taking 600 cars off the road for a year





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Underwater Data Center Shanghai Hailanyun Technology Wind-Powered Ocean Cooling Sustainable Data Centers

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