Shanghai Film Festival Unveils Golden Goblet Competition Selection

The 28th Shanghai International Film Festival has unveiled its Golden Goblet competition lineup.

has unveiled the competition lineup for its Golden Goblet Awards, spanning five categories across fiction, documentary, animation, and short film. The festival runs June 12-21.

The main competition features 12 titles drawn from 15 countries and territories, all of them world premieres. Among the contenders are Indonesia’s “My Own Last Supper,” directed by Ismail Basbeth; “Night of Blindness,” a Turkey-Germany co-production from Reis Çelik; and Yassine El Idrissi’s Moroccan entry “Halima. ” China is represented by two titles: “Atlantic Rhapsody,” directed by Zhong Kaifeng, and Liu Xiaoyang’s “The Great Skull.

” The Chinese Mainland-Hong Kong co-production “Secret in the Box,” directed by Frankie Tam Gong-Yuen, also competes, alongside Nicolás Rincón Gille’s Belgian entry “Iluminada,” Alan Minas’s Brazil-U.K. co-production “Luiza’s Desert,” and Daniil Merkulov’s Russian entry “Sea Sons. ” Germany appears twice in the lineup – Josef Brandl’s “Superbuhei” and Susanne Heinrich’s “The Miserable Mother,” the latter sharing its world premiere with the Munich International Film Festival. Louis Godbout’s Canadian entry “The Parking Spot” rounds out the section.

Emilia Clarke on ‘Game of Thrones’ Salary Rumors, 'Ponies’ Season 2 and Living With Survivor's Guilt: ‘I Felt That I Had Cheated Death and It Was Coming to Get Me’. The seven-member panel also includes Tunisian producer Dora Bouchoucha, Chinese director Guan Hu, Kyrgyz director Aktan Arym Kubat, Mexican writer-director-producer Fernanda Valadez, Chinese actor Xin Zhilei, and Georgian director Déa Kulumbegashvili.

The Asian New Talent section, which spotlights debut and second features by Asian directors, draws 12 titles from across the continent and beyond. India-Germany co-production “Hunter’s Moon,” directed by Ridham Janve, competes alongside Sompot Chidgasornpongse’s “,” fresh off its Cannes debut, and Kazakh director Alibi Mukushev’s “No Good in Sight: A Story.

” Ishtiyak Ahmad Zihad’s Bangladesh-Germany co-production “The Blind Girl and an Elephant” is among the section’s world premieres, as are Büşra Bülbül’s Turkish entry “About the Mother,” Zaid Abu Hamdan’s Jordan-KSA co-production “Boomah,” and Narghiza Dotieva’s Kyrgyz film “Skylark. ” China contributes four titles: “Cassowary” , “Her First Taste” , and “No Hard Feelings” , alongside Mak Tin Shu’s Chinese Mainland-Hong Kong co-production “Dog Day Evening. ” Wan Bo’s “Strangers in the Mountain” also competes.

, joined by Indonesian director and screenwriter Kamila Andini, Chinese director and screenwriter Liu Jiayin, Kazakh director and screenwriter Farkhat Sharipov, and Taiwanese actor Wen Qi. The documentary competition presents five world premieres. Chinese entry “Notes Unheard,” directed by Gu Yun, competes alongside Chilean documentary “The Tiger of the East” , Spanish film “Benigno” , Elena Chemerska’s North Macedonia-Croatia-Slovenia co-production “Ruins,” and “Wheels of Forgotten Dreams,” directed by Milos Ljubomirovic and Danilo Lazovic from Serbia, Bulgaria, and Croatia.

The animation section fields five features. Brazil’s “Amadeo and the Hypothetical New World,” co-directed by Brenda Lígia and Edu Felistoque, competes with Linda Hambäck’s Scandinavian co-production “Dante,” Ronny Gani’s Indonesian entry “Garuda: Dare to Dream,” French film “Lucy Lost” , and “Winnipeg, Seeds of Hope,” a Spain-Chile-Argentina co-production directed by Elio Guiroga and Beñat Beitia. The 28th SIFF is guided by the China Film Administration and hosted by China Media Group alongside the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government.

“My Own Last Supper,” Ismail Basbeth, Indonesia“The Great Skull,” Liu Xiaoyang, China“9 Temples to Heaven,” Sompot Chidgasornpongse, Thailand“Dog Day Evening,” Mak Tin Shu, Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong China“No Good in Sight: A Story,” Alibi Mukushev, Kazakhstan“Ruins,” Elena Chemerska, North Macedonia, Croatia, Slovenia“Amadeo and the Hypothetical New World,” Brenda Lígia, Edu Felistoque, BrazilLIVE ACTION SHORT FILMPatricio Valladares Fuses Analog and Interactive in New FMV Horror Video Game Inside Netflix’s ‘Call My Agent The Movie’: George Clooney Cameo, Cannes Shoot and Andrea’s Big Comeback





Variety / 🏆 108. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kristen Stewart’s Biarritz Film Festival Jury Brings Together International TalentBiarritz Film Festival - Nouvelles Vagues has assembled the jury of its fourth edition which will be presided over by Kristen Stewart.

Read more »

American Black Film Festival Features Coco Jones and MoreChloe Bailey and Regina King, among others, hit the red carpet on Wednesday night in Miami Beach, Fla.

Read more »

Star-Studded Opening Night Launches 2026 American Black Film Festival with "Strung"The 2026 American Black Film Festival commenced with a high-profile opening night screening of the film "Strung" at the New World Center in Miami Beach. The event attracted a constellation of stars including Regina King, Chloe Bailey, and Lynn Whitfield, alongside industry leaders and international guests, highlighting the festival's significance as a cornerstone for Black cinematic talent and storytelling.

Read more »

Shanghai Film Festival to Open With Derek Yee, Keane T.K. Wong’s Psychological Drama ‘Afterpiece’The Hong Kong film will world-premiere June 12 in Shanghai, where Tony Leung Chiu-wai heads the main competition jury.

Read more »