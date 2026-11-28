Dave Callaham confirms active development on the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel, while Simu Liu prepares for his Avengers: Doomsday debut in December 2026.

Writer Dave Callaham has confirmed that the highly anticipated sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is actively in development at Marvel Studios. The update provides concrete progress on the project, which was originally greenlit five years after the 2021 release of the first film. Callaham stated he is currently working on the script and noted that the production team is seeing real movement despite earlier industry-wide disruptions.

Callaham Confirms Sequel Script In Progress

Speaking recently, Dave Callaham addressed questions about the status of the second film, revealing that he is actively writing the story. He described the current phase as being in the early stages but emphasized that the momentum is finally building. Callaham expressed significant optimism about the development, stating he is very happy with the progress made since the project was initially announced. This confirmation resolves long-standing speculation about whether the sequel would move forward after being sidelined for other major Marvel Cinematic Universe projects.

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The original Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings film was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who subsequently moved on to direct Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The screenplay for the first film was a collaborative effort involving Cretton, Dave Callaham, and Andrew Lanham. Simu Liu returned as the titular hero, supported by a robust ensemble cast that included Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Meng'er Zhang, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and Ben Kingsley. The franchise has maintained a strong presence among fans since its initial theatrical run.

Industry Disruptions Delayed Production Timeline

Despite the early greenlight from Marvel Studios, the sequel faced significant delays due to broader industry challenges. Destin Daniel Cretton attributed the lack of immediate progress to the chaotic state of the entertainment industry following the 2023 Hollywood writers and actors strikes. He explained that external factors, rather than creative disagreements, were the primary cause for the holdup. Cretton suggested that if the studio had remained in its previous operational state, two sequels might already be in production by now.

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The timing of the first film also played a role in the sequencing of future projects. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released in September 2021, a period when a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic was impacting global production schedules. This logistical nightmare created a domino effect that pushed back development timelines for many subsequent titles. The studio had to prioritize other commitments, such as Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which took precedence during the recovery period.

Simu Liu Remains Eager for Sequel Role

Simu Liu has remained publicly supportive of the sequel despite the long wait. He praised the continued enthusiasm of the fanbase, noting that audiences still reach out to express their appreciation for his character. Liu emphasized that his commitment to returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is unwavering. He described himself as ready and willing to do whatever it takes to bring Shang-Chi back to the screen, acknowledging that the delays were largely outside his control.

While the specific details of the Shang-Chi 2 plot remain under wraps, the actor's dedication suggests the project is a priority for his career. The fans have been vocal about their desire to see the hero return, creating a strong foundation for the sequel's eventual release. This enduring support has likely contributed to Marvel Studios' renewed confidence in moving the project forward after years of stagnation.

Upcoming Appearances and Release Dates

Although no official release date has been announced for the Shang-Chi sequel, Liu will soon return to the big screen in Avengers: Doomsday. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on December 18, 2026. This upcoming appearance in the larger cinematic universe serves as a major milestone for the character and helps maintain audience engagement while the standalone sequel continues development. The integration of Shang-Chi into the Avengers roster indicates that the character is integral to future Marvel storylines.

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The combination of confirmed script development and the actor's upcoming high-profile role signals a turning point for the franchise. Fans can expect more details as the production moves past the early writing stages. The delay, while frustrating for the cast and crew, has ultimately allowed for a more considered approach to the sequel's narrative structure. The industry's stabilization is expected to accelerate the final stages of production for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel 2.