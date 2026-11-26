Dave Callaham confirms he is writing the next Shang-Chi film. This news follows five years of uncertainty after the 2021 Marvel Studios hit earned over $432 million worldwide.

Writer Dave Callaham has officially confirmed that he is actively developing the screenplay for the sequel to the Marvel Studios film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This announcement provides a concrete step forward for the franchise after nearly five years of public uncertainty regarding the future of the character. Callaham, who previously collaborated with Destin Daniel Cretton on the original movie, shared the update while discussing his broader portfolio of upcoming projects. His comments signal a shift from speculation to tangible production activity within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Script Development Progress Update

Callaham revealed the status of the project during a recent discussion about his other commitments, which includes work on Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. He stated clearly that he is currently working on the Shang-Chi sequel and that the project has reached a phase of significant momentum. The writer described the current status as being in the early stages but emphasized that the team is achieving real movement on the script. This development is particularly notable given the long period where no official updates had been released to the public or industry insiders.

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The original film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, premiered in theaters in September 2021. Since its release, the movie has demonstrated strong commercial performance and critical acclaim. It grossed more than $432 million at the global box office, proving the viability of the character in the live-action Marvel universe. The film centered on Simu Liu, who received widespread praise for his portrayal of the titular superhero. His performance was central to the narrative, which involved Shang-Chi confronting difficult aspects of his heritage and family history.

Character Arc and Post-Credits Teasers

The narrative of the first installment saw Shang-Chi face off against his father, Wenwu, who commanded the powerful Ten Rings. Throughout the story, the protagonist had to reconcile with painful memories before ultimately inheriting the rings. This inheritance allowed him to harness their immense power, which he used to defeat the Dweller-in-Darkness during the climactic battle. The film concluded with a major post-credits scene that set up future narrative possibilities. In this scene, Shang-Chi joined forces with Wong, Bruce Banner, and Carol Danvers to investigate the mysterious origins of the Ten Rings.

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Despite the setup provided in the first film, Simu Liu's character has not appeared in any subsequent Marvel Studios productions. That absence is finally coming to an end with his upcoming role in Avengers: Doomsday. The blockbuster is scheduled to be released next month, marking a significant return for the character on the big screen. Fans have been waiting for Liu to reprise his role, and this upcoming appearance will serve as his first major MCU event since the premiere of the standalone Shang-Chi film.

Future Timeline and Production Details

While the script for the solo sequel is in development, Marvel Studios has not yet announced a director or a specific release date for the next installment. The project remains in the early phases of production, meaning that significant time will pass before the film reaches theaters. Industry speculation suggests that the sequel could be scheduled to follow the events of Avengers: Secret Wars, which is set for release in 2027. This timing would allow the story to explore the consequences of the multiversal saga on Shang-Chi's life and his role within the broader universe.

The confirmation of Dave Callaham's involvement brings a new layer of stability to the franchise's future. His experience with previous superhero properties positions him well to handle the complex mythology associated with the Ten Rings. The combination of his script work and Simu Liu's imminent return in Avengers: Doomsday suggests that Marvel is preparing for a sustained expansion of this particular corner of the MCU. Stakeholders are now looking for further announcements regarding casting and directorial choices for the next standalone film.