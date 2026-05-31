Shang-Chi's Powers Revamped in the Ultimate Universe

Marvel has revamped Shang-Chi's powers in the Ultimate universe, taking him to virtually god-like levels. He is able to recall all of his past lives, including all the martial arts styles he learned, and even some of which he developed. This ability makes him a formidable opponent, and he is able to hold off the Hulk, who is a brutal dictator in this universe.

Marvel has officially revamped Shang-Chi 's powers in the Ultimate universe, taking him to virtually god-like levels. Created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin, Shang-Chi was designed to cash in on the martial arts craze of the 1970s.

He has been a cult favorite for nearly 50 years, working on the fringes of the Marvel Universe, until he leaped into the mainstream with the MCU-set Legend of the Ten Rings. The character is set to return in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

In the Ultimate universe, Shang-Chi, known as Shen Qi, is a child who possesses the ability to recall all of his past lives, including all the martial arts styles he learned, and even some of which he developed. This ability elevates him to god-like levels, making him a formidable opponent. He is able to hold off the Hulk, who is a brutal dictator in this universe, and even delivers a blow that severely injures Banner.

Shang-Chi's new powers are a result of the Maker's tampering with the histories of many of Earth's heroes, and it is unlikely that these revisions can be applied to the 616 incarnation of Shang-Chi. Nonetheless, he is still considered a powerful fighter. The Ultimates #24, written by Deniz Camp and drawn by Juan Frigeri, is the latest issue to feature Shang-Chi's new powers





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