Shang-Chi Absence Highlights MCU Multiverse Saga Problem Before Avengers Doomsday

Shang-Chi returns in Avengers Doomsday after a five-year absence, exposing a critical flaw in the MCU's Multiverse Saga regarding new character integration and narrative continuity.

Simu Liu's Shang-Chi is finally returning to the main Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Doomsday, marking his first major live-action appearance in the primary timeline since 2021. This long-awaited return highlights a persistent structural issue within the current Multiverse Saga, where numerous new heroes are introduced without sufficient integration into the broader narrative ecosystem. The character's five-year absence serves as a stark example of the franchise's struggle to maintain continuity for its expanding roster of protagonists.

Shang-Chi Five Years From Last Main Appearance

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings debuted in theaters on September 3rd, 2021, introducing audiences to Simu Liu as a master martial artist navigating a complex family legacy tied to the Ten Rings organization. The film concluded with the protagonist inheriting powerful mystical rings and engaging in a significant battle within the hidden city of Ta-Lo. A post-credits scene teased future adventures by showing Shang-Chi and his friend Katy inviting Wong, Bruce Banner, and Captain Marvel to Kamar-Taj to discuss the rings' unknown origins and a distress signal they emit.

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Despite that setup, Shang-Chi has remained largely absent from the main live-action MCU continuity for the subsequent five years. During this period, Simu Liu provided his voice for animated projects set in alternate universes, such as What If...? and Marvel Zombies, but these roles did not advance the character's story in the primary 616 timeline. Consequently, Shang-Chi enters Avengers: Doomsday without any resolved plot threads from his debut film, leaving the mystery of the Ten Rings unsolved.

Other Avengers Heroes Have Established Team History

Most other heroes confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday possess deep narrative ties to the Avengers or established team dynamics, giving them a significant advantage over Shang-Chi. In the primary timeline, figures like Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Joaquin Torres, Bucky Barnes, Scott Lang, Thor, and Loki have all participated in previous Avengers stories and shared major adventures. This history allows for immediate camaraderie and conflict resolution, which is crucial for a team-based crossover event.

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Similarly, the Wakandan delegation including Shuri as Black Panther, M'Baku, and Namor brings established political and cultural connections to the fold. The New Avengers team, comprising Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, Ghost, U.S. Agent, and Sentry, also shares a background of prior interactions and team dynamics. Even multiversal arrivals like the Fantastic Four and the X-Men come with their own internal histories; Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm are known as a family unit, while Professor X, Magneto, Cyclops, Beast, Mystique, Gambit, and Nightcrawler have decades of shared history in their respective realities.

Shang-Chi lacks this foundational network within the MCU. His debut film was relatively isolated, featuring only brief interactions with characters like Wong and Captain Marvel, neither of whom have been confirmed for Doomsday. While Bruce Banner was teased in the post-credits scene of Avengers: Endgame Encore as being captured by Victor von Doom, Shang-Chi has no such established connections. This isolation makes his integration into a larger team narrative more challenging compared to his peers.

MCU Multiverse Saga Faces Continuity Challenges

The situation with Shang-Chi reflects a broader problem in the Multiverse Saga: the introduction of many new characters without meaningful follow-up. This pattern suggests a lack of strategic planning for maintaining continuity across the sprawling franchise. Several other heroes remain in similar limbo, waiting for their moments to shine without adequate narrative groundwork. These include Moon Knight, She-Hulk, Werewolf by Night, Hercules, Clea, Black Knight, and Blade.

While it is not necessary for Shang-Chi to appear in every MCU project since his debut, a five-year gap is excessively long for a major and popular character. The absence of a Shang-Chi sequel or significant spin-off series has left his character development stagnant. Avengers: Doomsday must now bridge this gap organically, providing the off-screen history and connections that other heroes already possess. This challenge underscores the need for a more cohesive approach to character integration in the final phases of the Multiverse Saga.