Shang-Chi 2 Director Breaks Silence on Sequel's Years-Long Delay

Destin Daniel Cretton cites the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the theatrical market and subsequent industry upheaval as key reasons for the stalled sequel, despite the first film's strong domestic performance.

Marvel Studios director Destin Daniel Cretton has addressed the long-awaited sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which has been in development limbo for years.

Speaking on a recent podcast, Cretton explained that the delays are primarily due to the extensive disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The original film was released in September 2021 during a volatile period for the theatrical industry. At that time, a resurgence of COVID-19 cases significantly hampered its global box office performance, as many countries maintained strict theater closures.

Although the movie performed strongly in domestic markets-setting a record as the biggest Labor Day weekend opener with $94.6 million-its international earnings were constrained. Cretton noted that the unusual release circumstances and the subsequent wave of industry transformations have contributed to the prolonged development timeline for the sequel. He described the delay as a direct result of the entire industry needing to recalibrate after the unprecedented disruption.

Following the original's success, a sequel was promptly announced, and star Simu Liu has been eager to return, though he has not appeared in any other MCU project since 2021. Liu is now slated to reprise his role in Avengers: Doomsday.

Meanwhile, Cretton is focused on directing Spider-Man: Brand New Day, scheduled for release on July 31. The film's recent promotional material highlights Spider-Man's abilities, and a new synopsis teases a formidable antagonist. Additional related news includes updates on other Marvel projects and industry happenings, such as the upcoming A24 film The Death of Robin Hood, the addition of Art the Clown to Dead by Daylight, and conversations about potential Marvel series like Wonder Man.

However, the core issue remains the staggered recovery of global cinema markets, which has made planning for a large-scale Marvel sequel more complicated than initially anticipated





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