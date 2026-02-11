Colts to start Daniel Jones at QB vs Cowboys in Week 9, Shane Steichen says

Colts coach Shane Steichen said Daniel Jones will remain the starting quarterback for Week 9 against the Cowboys despite a 42-7 loss to Jacksonville. Jones has nine interceptions this season.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Monday that Daniel Jones will remain the team's starting quarterback for Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys. The announcement came less than 24 hours after Steichen had opened the door to a possible change at the position.

Jones keeps the job despite a rough outing in Sunday's 42-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Steichen made the decision clear when he met with reporters. Daniel will be our starting quarterback, Steichen said. Obviously evaluating the tape, looking back at it, some things he could do better, some things we need to help him with moving forward.

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But I do feel that Daniel gives the best chance to win right now. Jones completed 19 of 28 passes for 144 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss to the Jaguars. The two picks raised his season total to nine interceptions. He has thrown for 1,542 yards and five touchdowns this season.

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Jones Turnovers Tied With Herbert

His 12 total turnovers are tied with Justin Herbert for the most in the NFL. Steichen defended Jones while pointing to problems across the roster. Obviously, the quarterback takes the brunt of it all, Steichen said. As we know, that's what the quarterback signs up for.

And it's not all on him, right? It's everything. It's all encompassing. It's everyone doing their job, being on the same page, the route discipline, the route detail, the blocking, the protections, all those things tie into it.

Steichen also reviewed the two interceptions from Sunday. I think he made some good decisions, Steichen said. Obviously there were the two interceptions that we all saw. The one was obviously a drop that hit a guy in the chest and went the other way.

Richardson Backs Jones After Loss

And then there was another one where he had a great check. We were down there, we were trying to take a shot and kind of an underthrown ball there. There were some good things there that obviously we can improve on as well. The Colts pulled Jones in the fourth quarter and brought in Anthony Richardson Sr. to finish the game, with the team already down by 35 points.

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Richardson publicly backed Jones after the loss. He has my full support, I'm supporting him 1,000 percent, Richardson told reporters. It's tough to play quarterback in this league, it's tough to play quarterback in general. When the spotlight's on you like this, you've just got to keep your head down and keep working.

Colts Face Cowboys in Week Nine

Jones was re-signed by the Colts in the offseason after a banner 2025 season that was cut short by an Achilles injury. Indianapolis sits at 2-6 and has lost four straight games. The Colts will try to snap that skid on Sunday at home against the Dallas Cowboys, who are 3-5. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.