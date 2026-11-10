Shane James found guilty on all counts in Austin shooting trial

A Travis County jury found Shane James guilty Monday on all counts in the Austin portion of the December 2023 shooting spree.

A Travis County jury found Shane James guilty Monday on all counts in the Austin portion of the December 2023 shooting spree. The four people killed in Austin were Sabrina Rahman, Emmanuel Pop Ba, Katherine Short and Lauren Short.

Three others were wounded, including an Austin ISD police sergeant and a cyclist. The jury rejected James’ insanity defense. His attorneys argued that schizophrenia and delusions left him unable to understand that his actions were wrong. Prosecutors argued that his conduct during the shootings showed he understood what he was doing and its consequences.

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Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Maureen Burrows testified for the state that James knew right from wrong. Defense expert Dr. Mollimichelle McClendon testified that his delusions impaired his ability to make rational decisions. Under Texas law, the defense had to prove it was more likely than not that a severe mental illness caused James not to know his conduct was wrong.

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