Shane Gillis Says He Told SNL No Controversy Before Gym Joke Backlash

Shane Gillis said he promised Saturday Night Live producers his Oct. 10 monologue would contain no controversy, before jokes about women's gym attire sparked a backlash. He discussed the fallout on a podcast with David Spade.

Shane Gillis said he promised Saturday Night Live producers that his monologue would not cause controversy before he hosted the Oct. 10 episode. The comedian made the comments on a podcast with David Spade, explaining how his set was handled.

His monologue ultimately sparked backlash over jokes about women's revealing gym attire. Gillis said producers do not approve or write his material. Not to defend SNL, they don't approve it. I mean, they could shut it down, he said.

Also read Shane Gillis breaks silence on controversial ‘SNL’ monologue: ‘A solid C minus’

But you don't write your set and give it to them, he added. Unless you're not a comedian. I'm sure non-comics, they write the set for them. They have writers that write the monologue for them.

Shane Gillis Promises Producers No Controversy

He recalled telling producers his monologue was not great but contained nothing bad. The funniest part was they were like, What's going on with the monologue? And I was like, It's not great, but I don't say anything bad. The whole time, I was like, Fellas, I'm giving you a solid C-minus of a monologue, but I promise there's no controversy.

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I'm calling myself fat for f---ing 10 minutes. That's it. During the opening monologue, Gillis joked about women at the gym. I haven't been to the gym in so long.

I didn't know women just dress like whores now? he said. Look, I'm sorry, there's no other way to describe it. Have you seen it? I've seen it.

You've seen the shorts? They're those neon, like, artificial bait-colored shorts, and the wrinkles go around the cheeks and all combine at the butthole. And don't look! You're not allowed to look.

Backlash Over Jokes About Women Gym Attire

The joke drew backlash, including from actor Dan Levy and former SNL cast member Ego Nwodim. Fellow cast member Michael Che shrugged off the controversy, saying, That's comedy. Joe Rogan also defended Gillis from what he called the word police after the SNL joke sparked liberal uproar. Gillis addressed the difference between this controversy and his 2019 firing.

The first time I got fired, I kept social media and in my head I was like, That guy talked shit, he said. This one I just deleted everything immediately. So, I don't really know. He was fired in 2019 before his first episode after resurfaced videos showed him mocking Asian accents and using ethnic and gay slurs.

Gillis joked that he considered bumping comedians who criticized him from their tour dates. I'm thinking about bumping them, but I'm not going to do that, he said. That was my agent joking around suggesting that, and I was like, I don't think anyone touring talks shit. So what am I going to take?

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Public Relations Advice For Shane Gillis

Public relations expert Axia Public Relations weighed in on the fallout. If Shane Gillis were my public relations client, I'd advise him to acknowledge the people who were offended before he explains his intent, he suggested. The people who book his next gig may not hear the podcast, Mudd added. They tend to watch how he handles the aftermath.

If he cares and wants as many opportunities as possible, he might need to pivot. Maybe he doesn't care. If that's on brand, he can stay himself. Spade also commented on the controversy.

I just didn't understand the kerfuffle, he said. Only 'cause to me, I just saw it as what we call - I'll just say it - a joke, he added. Fox News Digital reached out to NBC for comment. Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

The Oct. 10 episode marked Gillis's return to SNL after he was fired in 2019. The decision came in response to resurfaced videos of Gillis mocking Asian accents, in addition to using ethnic and gay slurs. He had been announced as a new cast member before the videos surfaced. The monologue joke about women's gym attire quickly spread online and drew reactions from other comedians and public figures.

Some defended Gillis, while others criticized the remarks. The segment became one of the most discussed moments of the episode. Gillis said he was unaware of much of the social media reaction because he deleted his accounts immediately. He explained that during his first controversy he kept social media and saw what people said, but this time he chose to step away.

He said not knowing what people are saying is the hard part. He also noted that he did not expect the joke to cause such a stir. He described the monologue as a solid C-minus and said he spent much of it calling himself fat. He emphasized that he promised producers there would be no controversy.

The podcast comments were reported by Fox News Digital. The article also noted that Fox News Digital reached out to NBC for comment. The report included contributions from Lauryn Overhultz.