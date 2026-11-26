Shane Gillis issued a brief statement after ex-girlfriend Grace Brassel accused him of infidelity and controlling behavior in a tell-all essay for The Cut. The comedian wished her well, while Brassel detailed their year-long romance filled with red flags and celebrity perks.

Shane Gillis has responded to his ex-girlfriend Grace Brassel's tell-all essay in The Cut, in which she accused him of cheating and controlling behavior during their year-long relationship from 2024 to 2025.

In a statement to Page Six on Wednesday, the Saturday Night Live alum said, "Grace and I had some good times together. Breakups are tough, and I wish her the best.

Also read Grace Brassel Alleges Shane Gillis Red Flags in Breakup Essay

Brassal Alleges Cheating And Control During Relationship

" Brassel, 27, alleged she found months' worth of messages between Gillis, 38, and another woman after scrolling through his phone a month before their breakup in July 2025. One message read that he should have had sex with the other woman during Super Bowl weekend, according to Brassel. She claimed Gillis pretended he didn't know who was talking about and bought her an apology matcha after she threw a chair, her phone and punched the wall.

Brassel admitted she snapped and lost control, explaining how they started breaking up the following month, but eventually got back together a couple months later. The reconciliation was brief, and Brassel said she has since been to therapy to work through how she used to walk on eggshells throughout their relationship. She alleged she was alienated and turned into a 25-year-old housewife, explaining that Gillis convinced her to quit her job, promising he would take care of her.

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"Little did I know I had actually just accepted a different full-time position, one that had a high rate of burnout and no chance for upward mobility: Shane Gillis's stay-at-home girlfriend," she wrote. Brassel claimed she was depressed toward the end of their romance, slept a lot, and her body was so inflamed.

She spoke out after saying she was not trying to ruin someone's career because she had a year-long relationship that didn't work out during an episode of For the Girls with Becca More in February. Brassel also took to Instagram to share a video of herself doing a full-body workout at the gym, titling it full body workout for the h*oes. In her essay, Brassel described mean comments disguised as jokes, infidelity and an O.J.

Gillis Hosted Celebrities At Hostess Party

Simpson estate sale, but most of all there were celebrities. She noted her disappointment when celebrities were absent, writing of a Halloween bash she and Gillis hosted: "I wanted the party to be perfect since he said Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid would be there. They weren't.

" The comedian, who is 12 years her senior, flew her out to Austin, wined and dined her, and bought her an $800 dress for Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's wedding. She was enthralled with the perks of dating one of the world's most famous men.

"Shane was rich, he had a cool car and his house was lined floor to ceiling with awards," she wrote. Within two months the pair were living together and partying with other celebs so much, she couldn't keep up her day job of social media manager. So she quit to become his live-in, stay-at-home girlfriend. Brassel ignored red flags, including the time he spent thousands of dollars at O.J.

Simpson's estate sale because he thought it was funny, she wrote.

"I saw him as my best friend, so I didn't think too much about it . . .

" But she lost herself in his frat boy universe. Fights happened. He cheated. She threw a matcha at the wall and in another instance punched a hole in a wall.

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Source Calls Essay Nuclear Revenge Bomb

Brassel wrote that after their time together, she thinks he doesn't like women much. The piece missed the target entirely, according to the source, and instead the nuclear revenge bomb detonated on her. Brassel looked sad, bitter and immature. Most of all, she came across as untrustworthy.

This isn't a defense of Gillis. Brassel is young and was clearly swept up into this world of money, celebrity and partying. She was on the arm of the coolest dude.

Then suddenly she wasn't. And the hangover has hit her hard. But why didn't any of her friends step in to warn her that publishing such an intimate piece was so terribly foolish and shortsighted? And that it most certainly wasn't going to make her more appealing to future partners, let alone someone of prominence who can provide the flashy, monied, celebrity rich life she clearly enjoyed.

Comparison To Jonah Hill Exgirlfriend Backlash

Brassel claimed it took her a year to find her own voice again. But she can't stop using that voice to bash Gillis. This recalls the Jonah Hill episode back in 2023 when his ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady posted their private texts on Instagram, showing that he was controlling and mean. But the gross breach of trust and the betrayal made Brady look unstable, sad and desperate considering Hill had moved on with another woman.

The inclination to overshare is powerful in our narcissistic culture, where people are rewarded with the affirmation from strangers for broadcasting their truth or trauma. But it's poisonous to our actual interpersonal relationships. And now, many await Gillis' version. And when I say his version, I mean a complete and detailed list of items he bought from the O.J. collection.

Perhaps Gillis is a terrible boyfriend. Maybe he did make Brassel feel small. Maybe he did cheat on her. But nothing was as damaging as his short, courteous response to her 3,019-word attempt to cancel him.

"Grace and I had some good times together," Gillis said. "Breakups are tough, and I wish her the best. "