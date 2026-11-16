Shane Gillis breaks silence after SNL monologue backlash

Shane Gillis is speaking out following backlash sparked by his controversial “Saturday Night Live” monologue.

Shane Gillis arrives at the premiere of “Madden” on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, at The Culver Theater in Culver City, Calif. The comedian opened the Oct. 10 show with a monologue, as all celebrity hosts do, except his opener received widespread attention over a joke about how women now “Look, I’m sorry, there’s no other way to describe it,” he said from the stage last month.

“Have you seen it? I’ve seen it. The shorts. Have you seen the shorts?

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Those neon, they’re like artificial bait-colored. And the wrinkles go around the cheeks and all combined at the butthole. And don’t look, you’re not allowed to look. For real, don’t look because they are filming.

I’m in the background of like 10 TikToks right now. ” Gillis addressed the subsequent controversy during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

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First, he pushed back against the suggestion that SNL pre-approved the material, after one podcast host pointed out that he performed the same bit at New York City’s Comedy Cellar the week before. , I was going in — they were like, ‘What’s going on with the monologue? ’ And I was like, ‘It’s not great, but I don’t say anything bad,’” he continued.

“The whole time, I was like, ‘Fellas, I’m giving you a solid C-minus of a monologue, but I promise there’s no controversy. I’m calling myself fat for f—ing 10 minutes. That’s it. ’” The “Tires” star also specifically touched on the joke that sparked the backlash.

He suggested the negative response “obviously had a lot to do with the climate” at the time. Gillis also reflected on the last time he kicked up SNL controversy, after he was fired from the show in 2019 over pastI kept social media and in my head I was like, ‘That guy talked s—,’” he recalled.

“This time, I just deleted everything immediately. So, I don’t really know. ”