Shane Black details rejected Predator endings featuring Newt and Ellen Ripley, highlighting the chaotic production that nearly merged the Alien universe with Predator.

The current era of the Predator franchise stands as its strongest iteration ever, a significant turnaround from previous missteps. Director Dan Trachtenberg successfully revitalized the sci-fi horror series with Prey and the recent live-action film Predator: Badlands, which placed a Predator in the lead role. These projects demonstrated that the universe of dreadlocked, praying-mantis-like alien hunters has many untapped avenues for storytelling.

Behind the Scenes of The Predator

This creative resurgence contrasts sharply with The Predator, a film plagued by severe behind-the-scenes turmoil. Written and directed by original cast member Shane Black, the movie followed mercenaries battling a Yautja in a small American town. The production suffered through lengthy reshoots and resulted in four alternate endings, three of which were actually filmed before the final cut was chosen.

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Newt Returns via Time Travel

One of the most bizarre rejected concepts involved crossing over with the Alien franchise using time travel. In this scenario, an adult Newt, originally played by Carrie Henn, would visit the hero after the main villain was defeated. She traveled back in time to level the playing field against the aliens. This idea was confirmed by actress Breanna Watkins, who explained that cloning and genetic enhancement were also part of the proposed backstory.

Ripley Appearance in Power Suit

Another ending sought to bring back Ellen Ripley by showing a mysterious Predator pod opening to reveal a figure in a breathing mask. The character wore a uniform with the name Ripley on it, though the identity remained hidden under a Facehugger-shaped mask. This crossover attempt was viewed as nonsensical and did not fit the narrative logic of the film. The production team eventually abandoned this approach as it failed to make sense within the established timeline.

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Arnold Schwarzeneggers Absent Role

Additional plans included a return for Arnold Schwarzeneggers character Dutch, but the star was not interested in participating. Instead, Dutch later appeared in animated form in Killer of Killers, kept in cryogenic stasis alongside Mike Harrigan and Naru. This method of bringing back legacy characters feels more logical than the scattered endings considered during The Predator production. The final decision to avoid these complex crossovers allowed the franchise to focus on its core themes.

Franchise Future and Direction

The rejection of these crossover endings helped clear the path for the current success of the series. By avoiding the convoluted plots involving time travel and legacy characters, the creators focused on fresh narratives. This approach has proven effective in winning back audience trust and establishing a new standard for quality. The franchise now moves forward with a clearer vision and fewer distractions from past mistakes.