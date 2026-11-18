ATHENS - Six years ago current Georgia football quarterback Gunner Stockton was committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Not under Shane Beamer, but under the

Georgia coach Kirby Smart speak with South Carolina coach Shane Beamer before the start of a NCAA college football game against South Carolina in Athens, Ga.

, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectwas committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Not under Shane Beamer, but under then head coach Will Muschamp and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.had five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff committed in the 2021 class, and Stockton, a top prospect himself from Rabun County in the 2022 class, had ties to the Bobo family growing up.

Also read Heisman Race Updates: Lopez, Stockton, Smith, Mensah, and Carr Standings

So in August of 2020, Stockton committed to play for Bobo and Muschamp, two former Bulldogs who were leading the Gamecock program. Of course that didn't last long. Three months later Muschamp was let go and the Gamecocks would hire current head coach Shane Beamer in December of 2020. That's when Stockton had to reevaluate his recruitment, de-committing publicly on January 12th.

Beamer spoke with reporters this week about letting Stockton get away and what he currently brings to the Georgia football program.

Advertisement

"Gunner was committed when I got the job here," Beamer told reporters. "So all throughout the interview process I was told we've got this 5-star quarterback named Gunner Stockton and he's already committed. We got to keep him. We gotta keep him.

Then I think within a week of being on the job, Gunner was no longer committed.

"No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.

“All throughout the interview process there was, ‘We got this 5-star QB named Gunner Stockton, he’s committed. We gotta keep him. ’"I knew the connection with Mike Bobo with Gunner," Beamer added.

"That was a big reason why Gunner was committed to South Carolina, and to Gunner’s credit, he didn’t know me. He called me and I remember standing in my office and he told me he was going to, you know, decommit and open up his recruitment.

Advertisement

" Mike Bobo had not arrived to Athens just yet, but Stockton always knew where he truly wanted to be. Stockton was a Bulldog, and on January 28th, Stockton made a commitment to join Georgia's 2022 recruiting class. You could say the rest is history. Exactly one year later Bobo would make his way back to Athens as an offensive analyst under then coordinator Todd Monken.

He and Stockton would arrive in Athens around the same time, and five years later, they've come together to build one of the most complete offenses in college football. This weekend Stockton will play his first game against South Carolina as Georgia's starting quarterback. He's coming off two outstanding performances against Ole Miss and Missouri, and with another big game against the Gamecocks, Stockton's legacy will only grow. Matt DeBary started his career covering college football in 2014.

DeBary's reporting has covered the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett, Brock Bowers, Nick Chubb, Nolan Smith, Travon Walker, Sony Michel, George Pickens and a slew of other high-profile players including Jared Curtis, Caleb Downs, Derrick Brown, Andrew Thomas, Kelee Ringo, Darnell Washington, Azeez Ojulari and Mecole Hardman. His direct-to-the-point everyman commentary has made him one of the most-respected voices in the market.

DeBary has covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game and College Football Playoff National Championship Games. DeBary graduated from Kennesaw State. He assistant the football program there during his time as a student. He joined Dawg Post in 2015. DeBary is a native of Cumming, Georgia