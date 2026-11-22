Shane Beamer kept LaNorris Sellers out of senior night, then admitted he didn't know how the South Carolina quarterback was listed on the roster.

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Those are facts one would assume that Shane Beamer would be aware of, but that doesn't appear to be the case for the Gamecocks' head coach. Ahead of South Carolina's 34-6 loss to Georgia on Saturday night, the Gamecocks recognized their seniors, yet Sellers was not a part of the pregame festivities.

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During the postgame press conference, Sellers was asked why he wasn't recognized alongside seniors on the team, and before he could deliver an answer, Beamer jumped in to answer, or at least try to answer, for him. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers runs with the ball during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. , on Nov. 21, 2026..

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"Now he’s graduating, but he’s not a senior, so we talked about it and if I’m the bad guy, I’m the bad guy. But there’s a lot of guys that have been here since 2023 that aren’t technically seniors, so that’s on me, sorry.

" Beamer doubled down with his claim that Sellers isn't technically a senior, before then admitting that he didn't actually know how the quaterback was listed on the roster. "If you look at our roster, I think they’re listed as a senior, are they not? " Beamer asked the room. "I think LaNorris is listed as a redshirt junior?

How is he listed? I don’t even know. I just, they gave me the list of who was walking, and he wasn’t on it. We talked about it and chose not to.

Or I said not to. Again, that’s on me. I’ve got a lot more things to worry about than who was walking for senior night.

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" South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer looks on during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. , on Nov. 21, 2026. To be fair to Beamer, understanding college eligibility and what year certain players are has never been more complicated.

The 2020 season during the pandemic completely wiped out the rather straightforward process of redshirting players and fifth-year seniors, not to mention the recent rulings on the South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers runs with the ball as Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Peyton Bowen defends during the first quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. , on Oct. 31, 2026.

On the flip side of that, if Sellers, who we can assume is well aware of his classification status, voiced that he wanted to walk alongside his fellow seniors and had that proposition shut down by Beamer because he wasn't 'technically' a senior in his mind, then it's an even worse look on the head coach. ; he'll get over the fact that he wasn't recognized as a senior.

The entire situation is also a rather perfect microcosm of Sellers' time playing in Columbia under Beamer's up-and-down tenure.