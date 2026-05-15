Shanann Watts Planned Perfect Gender Reveal Party Before Murder

Shanann Watts was planning the perfect gender reveal party in the weeks leading up to her brutal murder at the hands of her husband Chris Watts, financial records uncovered by the Daily Mail reveal. She splashed out hundreds of dollars for a cake, cookie arrangements, party supplies and flowers. But she pulled the plug on her plans just 11 days out from the celebration after Watts admitted he did not want a third child.

Shanann Watts was planning the perfect gender reveal party in the weeks leading up to her brutal murder at the hands of her husband Chris Watts , financial records uncovered by the Daily Mail reveal.

She splashed out hundreds of dollars for a cake, cookie arrangements, party supplies and flowers. But she pulled the plug on her plans just 11 days out from the celebration after Watts admitted he did not want a third child. Shanann, 34, had arranged for a party for around 50 people to be held at the family's home in Frederick, Colorado, on August 19, 2018.

Credit card records show that she purchased a cake and other party food from Costco for $482.94, a cookie arrangement for $124.37, plus $89 worth of flowers and $168.40 worth of party supplies. But the event was canceled on August 8 and instead of celebrating their impending arrival, Shanann asked her husband for a divorce. Five days later and at 15 weeks pregnant, she was dead. Watts strangled her before fatally suffocating their two daughters Bella, four and Celeste, three.

The Daily Mail has obtained tragic texts Shanann sent to a friend revealing her anguish over her marriage in the run up to her murder. Shanann Watts was 15 weeks pregnant with her third child when she was strangled to death by her husband Chris Watts. She had planned a gender reveal for around 50 people to be held on August 19, 2018, which she ultimately canceled amid mounting tension in her marriage.

The couple had settled on the name Nico for their unborn child, which many have pointed out was eerily similar to the name of Watt's mistress, Nichol Kessinger. Shanann's family said the name was actually a nod to her Italian heritage. Shanann canceled the party and later on August 7 asked Watts for a divorce after voicing suspicions he was cheating to a friend. She had entrusted her friend Nicki Atkinson as the only person who knew her baby's gender.

Had the celebration gone ahead, Shanann would have learned she was carrying a boy by popping a balloon which Atkinson would have filled with blue confetti. The couple had settled on the name Nico for their unborn child, which many have pointed out was eerily similar to the name of Watt's mistress, Nichol Kessinger. Shanann's family said the name was actually a nod to her Italian heritage.

Shanann canceled the party and later on August 7 asked Watts for a divorce after voicing suspicions he was cheating to a friend. She had entrusted her friend Nicki Atkinson as the only person who knew her baby's gender. Had the celebration gone ahead, Shanann would have learned she was carrying a boy by popping a balloon which Atkinson would have filled with blue confetti.

The couple had settled on the name Nico for their unborn child, which many have pointed out was eerily similar to the name of Watt's mistress, Nichol Kessinger. Shanann's family said the name was actually a nod to her Italian heritage





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Shanann Watts Chris Watts Gender Reveal Party Murder Financial Records Tragic Texts Couple Third Child Cheating Suspicions Divorce Party Supplies Party Food Blue Confetti Italian Heritage Oil Tank Oil Company Job Site Mistress Name Gender Party Cake Cookie Arrangements Flowers Party Supplies Financial Records Tragic Texts Couple Third Child Cheating Suspicions Divorce Party Supplies Party Food Blue Confetti Italian Heritage Oil Tank Oil Company Job Site Mistress Name Gender Party Cake Cookie Arrangements Flowers Party Supplies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mamdani blasted for planned cuts to veterans services, axing events including paradeMayor Zohran Mamdani officially rolled out his $124.7 billion spending plan Tuesday as he patted himself on the back for closing a so-called multibillion-dollar budget gap with short-term fixes — but included a menu of hidden fee hikes.

Read more »

Florida bans sloth imports after dozens of animals die at planned Orlando attractionFlorida wildlife officials temporarily ban sloth imports after fatal infections killed dozens of animals at a now-closed planned Orlando attraction, Sloth World.

Read more »

Plan the perfect summer party with the perfect smash pattyIt's almost 'suns out, guns out time' and no poolside party is complete without a burger station.Chef Brian West shows us how to make the perfect smash patty -

Read more »

Slain pregnant mom’s torment revealed in heartbreaking texts before killer husband Chris Watts’ attackToday's Video Headlines: 05/14/26

Read more »