Shaman Kane Gets Resurrected in Antarctic's August 2026 Full Solicits

David Broughton's Shaman Kane gets a Resurrection, and Fred Hembeck draws Tomorrow Girl in Antarctic Press' August 2026 Full Solicits

David Broughton's Shaman Kane gets a Resurrection, and Fred Hembeck draws Tomorrow Girl in Antarctic Press' August 2026 Full Solicits Antarctic Press' August 2026 full solicits launch Shaman Kane Resurrection #1, reviving David John Broughton's exorcist.

Tomorrow Girl #21 wraps its Public Domain arc, with a standout Fred Hembeck variant cover adding all-ages appeal. August 2026 Antarctic Press solicits also feature Exciting Comics, Cryptid Corps, Furrlough, Legacy and Spy Bunnies. Trade highlights in Antarctic Press' August 2026 full solicits include Critter Vol. 2 and the Pounds of Power graphic novel. Antarctic Press's interstellar exorcist rises again in a new miniseries!

Tasked with investigating a series of supernatural murders on his home planet Gefion, Kane arrives to find that the ghosts of his past have returned to haunt him. Can Kane overcome what awaits him, or will history repeat itself? Gen-Z burnout Maxwell Allen Nier is handed a sense of purpose after the death of his retired superhero grandmother"Whiz-Woman," who bequeaths him the superpowers she once used to fight injustice. Can Max live up to her legacy?

Collects Critter #5-9. Critter finds herself with Purrrfection, a catgirl-themed super group who seem to be more interested in their social media influence than their community influence. As she's introduced to the media, Critter finds that she may be connected to a spirit from the afterlife, the ghost of the very same person she has replaced on this new team!

Anthony Cleveland Max Bertolini After an emergency crash landing, the Corps faces mounting pressure from within and without—until a quiet moment of unexpected connection is shattered by Cold's forces closing in.???????????????? Antarctic Press provides a close encounter of the awesome kind with this variant cover by series artist Max Bertolini! No need to stake out Area 51 to abduct a copy for yourself—just reserve one today at your local or online retailer!

Featuring and showcasing the best in furry talent! John Holland and Ron Wilber provide more rounds of rural reptilian rascalry in a series of"Lizards" shorts, and JD Calderon and Daphne Lage continue the adventure and intrigue of"Tall Tails: Thieves' Quest!

" Various Various Kelsey Shannon Comics veteran and longtime Antarctic Press affiliate Kelsey Shannon drops a delightful load of anthro art for this variant cover! Can you buy it? Yes, you can! Just check at your local retailer, or go online to avoid construction work zones.

In the aftermath of the apocalyptic battle in New York between the alien deific"Wrath" and mankind's only defenders, the inheritors of the Ancient Legacy, the Wrath tries to strike back at the Legacy before anyone has a chance to recover. But before the Wrath assassins can focus on the youngest and most exhausted defender, four new inheritors appear.

The Wrath feels its golden opportunity start to slip away, but the evil deity has a few more moves to make and more pieces of its sinister archessence to push into the fray! $4.99 8/19/2026Collects Pounds of Power #1-4. Antarctic Press pays tribute to one of the big names in stand-up comedy with this graphic novel inspired by Ralphie May! Johnny is used to being background noise at his job.

He fixes problems and keeps his head down. Then a classified project yanks him out of the basement tech department routine and into a world of brilliant ambition, corporate secrecy—and perhaps most importantly, a scientist who sees something in Johnny no one else ever has. As pressure builds inside the company, Johnny faces a simple, terrifying question: What if the thing that made him an easy target is exactly what makes him dangerous, valuable … maybe even heroic?

SPY BUNNIES #2 CVR A SHIGARIOn assignment in Rome in 1965, the Spy Bunnies have unearthed a plot to steal all the Vatican's gold! Now it's a race against the clock to prevent Soviet spies from drilling into the underground vault and escaping with the treasure! Sultry spy adventure from Antarctic Press! $4.99 8/5/2026Series artist Erwin Prasetya blows it out of the water with this explosive, action-packed variant cover!

Your assignment from Antarctic Press, should you choose to accept it, is to reserve your copy today! The PUBLIC DOMAIN storyline reaches its rip-roaring conclusion as Tomorrow Girl and the Freedom League confront an ancient wizard intent on starting World War 3!

David Furr Terry Parr Fred Hembeck Antarctic Press presents a new spin on Tomorrow Girl and the"Public Domain" characters with this glorious variant by legendary comics parody artist FRED HEMBECK! Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992.

Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist. David Broughton's Shaman Kane gets a Resurrection, and Fred Hembeck draws Tomorrow Girl in Antarctic Press' August 2026 Full SolicitsLancer And Realligator!

Launch in Bad Idea's Full August 2026 Solicits Two comics about the hunted and the hunters launch in Bad Idea Comics' full August 2026 solicits and solicitations: Lancer #1 and Realligator! #1.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool broke the news about a boycott of DC Comics by fans concerned about the racial makeup of their monthly comics"Surprise" J. Michael Straczynski Not on Amazing Spider-Man #1000David Broughton's Shaman Kane gets a Resurrection, and Fred Hembeck draws Tomorrow Girl in Antarctic Press' August 2026 Full SolicitsLancer And Realligator! Launch in Bad Idea's Full August 2026 Solicits Two comics about the hunted and the hunters launch in Bad Idea Comics' full August 2026 solicits and solicitations: Lancer #1 and Realligator!

#1. Yesterday, Bleeding Cool broke the news about a boycott of DC Comics by fans concerned about the racial makeup of their monthly comics"Surprise" J. Michael Straczynski Not on Amazing Spider-Man #1000





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