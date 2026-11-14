Shaline Manhertz Multiple Myeloma Diagnosis Heavy Bleeding

Shaline Manhertz was diagnosed with multiple myeloma after mistaking severe symptoms for menopause. Dr Bhuvan Kishore explains why fatigue and back pain are key indicators of this blood cancer.

Shaline Manhertz, a fifty-one-year-old communications strategist based in East Ham, east London, recently faced a life-altering health crisis that she initially attributed to normal aging and stress. For years, she endured unusually heavy menstrual periods, intense fatigue, and brain fog, assuming these were signs of approaching menopause or the pressures of managing a busy career and family life.

Her situation escalated dramatically in December two thousand seventeen when a period lasted for three weeks. The excessive bleeding left her so exhausted that she required urgent medical attention at A&E. There, blood tests revealed critically low red blood cell levels, necessitating an immediate transfusion.

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The Mechanism of Multiple Myeloma

Further medical investigations, including biopsies over the following month, led to a diagnosis of multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer affecting plasma cells. Dr Bhuvan Kishore, a consultant haematologist at the NHS and Spire Little Aston and Parkway hospitals, explains that plasma cells normally produce infection-fighting antibodies.

In multiple myeloma, some plasma cells become abnormal and divide unchecked. This uncontrolled growth interferes with the bone marrow's ability to produce healthy red and white blood cells. Dr Kishore notes that the most common presentation of this disease is severe fatigue, which he describes as running a marathon rather than simple tiredness.

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Stakeholder Perspectives on Misdiagnosis

The vague nature of myeloma symptoms often leads to significant delays in proper diagnosis. Gemma Trout, a clinical nurse lead at the charity Blood Cancer UK, states that persistent tiredness is frequently dismissed as stress, aging, or menopause. Back pain, another common symptom, is also often attributed to various non-cancerous causes.

A two thousand twenty-four report by Blood Cancer UK highlights the scale of this issue, revealing that twenty-seven percent of all blood cancer cases are diagnosed in A&E settings. This figure stands in stark contrast to the three percent for breast cancer and seven percent for prostate cancer cases.

Dr Kishore emphasizes that while myeloma is more common in older adults, one in four of the thirty-five thousand people in the UK living with the disease is under sixty-five. He warns that symptoms will not necessarily indicate blood cancer, but people should not ignore unusual or worsening changes in their health.

Real World Impact and Patient Outcomes

For Shaline, the cancer had already caused significant physical damage by the time it was identified. The disease had damaged her spine, causing nagging back pain she had experienced off and on for two years. She also suffered from slow-healing cuts and grazes, as well as a severe cold sore that caused her lip to swell dramatically.

Myeloma cells produce an abnormal antibody called paraprotein, which can accumulate in organs like the kidneys and cause damage. In rare cases, as seen in Shaline's story, the disease can also interfere with blood clotting, leading to abnormal bleeding. Dr Kishore explains that the shortage of white blood cells makes patients more susceptible to infections.

Shaline lives with her partner Dale, a fifty-two-year-old music producer, and their children, Liani, twenty-two, and Adejah, seventeen. She recalls being initially shocked by the diagnosis and worried about treatment options since blood cancer tumors cannot simply be removed.

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Future Outlook and Treatment Options

The primary concern for many patients is the incurable nature of the disease. Dr Kishore clarifies that while multiple myeloma is treatable, it is currently not curable. This distinction often causes anxiety for patients who are used to more straightforward surgical interventions for other forms of cancer.

Despite the challenges, early identification of symptoms such as fatigue, bone pain, and unusual bleeding remains critical. Shaline's case underscores the importance of seeking medical advice when symptoms persist or worsen, rather than dismissing them as minor health issues or lifestyle factors.

The experience has highlighted the need for greater awareness of blood cancer symptoms among both the public and healthcare providers. As Dr Kishore and Gemma Trout suggest, reducing misdiagnosis rates requires a more proactive approach to investigating persistent and unexplained physical changes.

Shaline's journey from dismissing her symptoms to receiving a cancer diagnosis serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of medical vigilance. Her story, shared alongside expert commentary from Dr Bhuvan Kishore, provides valuable insights into the complex presentation of multiple myeloma.

Understanding the specific roles of plasma cells and the impact of paraproteins helps clarify why myeloma manifests in such varied ways. From spinal damage to immune system suppression, the systemic nature of the disease demands comprehensive medical care.