Shakman to helm A24 series starring Kidman and Fanning

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Fantastic Four’s filmmaker has just locked in his next major project, and it’s nothing like the MCU. He will helm a series based on a short story by Chandler Baker , who also writes and executive produces.

Paramount+ secured the rights in October 2025 with a straight-to-series order following a competitive bidding war. The drama stars Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning in lead roles and explores their shifting mentor-protege dynamic. The logline poses the central question: ‘Who gets to keep secrets, and at what cost? ’ The show also marks a reunion for Shakman and Fanning after collaborating on Hulu’s The Great.

Shakman directed The Great’s pilot episode, earning him an Emmy nomination for directing. He recently wrapped the pilot and finale of Apple TV’s Wild Things, starring Jude Law and Andrew Garfield. His credits also include directing Fantastic Four: First Steps and the Emmy-nominated WandaVision for Marvel and Disney+. Additional executive producers include Susannah Grant, Kidman, and Per Saari via Blossom Films, and Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning, and Brittany Kahan Ward via Lewellen Pictures.

Joe Hipps via A24-based Cut To and Jordan Cerf via Linden Entertainment also executive produce





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